Breaking News: Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Has Died At Age 79 - Noise11.com

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac’s longtime singer and keyboard player, has died at age 79.

A statement at Christine’s socials has announced.

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

Mick Fleetwood wrote,

This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that “song bird”… .. reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie Memories abound.. they fly to me. Mick Fleetwood.

Christine was born Christine Perfect in 1943. She first rose to fame as a member of UK band Chicken Shack who had a UK hit in 1969 with ‘I’d Rather Go Blind’.

Chicken Shack often toured with Mick Fleetwood and John McVie’s early blues edition of Fleetwood Mac which was where she got to know the band. The two bands were signed to the same label and she played as a session musician on the second Fleetwood Mac album ‘Mr Wonderful’. A relationship started with John McVie and the two married in 1970. Christine then joined Fleetwood Mac. In 1970 she also released her first solo album ‘Christine Perfect’.

In 1974, after numerous line-up changes, Mick Fleetwood, John and Christine McVie relocated Fleetwood Mac to America and recruited California duo Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks into the band. The Fleetwood Mac that was to become the supergroup we best know was born.

Christine was an integral part of the songwriting for Fleetwood Mac. She wrote the two hits ‘Over My Head’ and ‘Say You Love Me’ from the 1975 self-titled album and continued into ‘Rumours’ with ‘You Make Loving Fun’, ‘Don’t Stop’ and ‘Songbird’.

‘Tusk’, the first album to cost over $1 million to make, came next with Christine songs ‘’Over & Over’, ‘Think About Me’, ‘Brown Eyes’, ‘Never Make Me Cry’, Honey Hi’ and ‘Never Forget’.

‘Love In Store’ and ‘Hold Me’ from the ‘Mirage’ album were Christine songs.

‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’ from ‘Tango In the Night’ were also by Christine.

In 1984 Christine released her second solo album ‘Christine McVie’ and had a US Top 10 hot with ‘Got A Hold On Me’.

Christine decided to retire from touring after the release of the 1990 Fleetwood Mac album ‘Behind The Mask’ but performed on the 1998 tour which lead to the live album ‘The Dance’ in 1997. She went back to retirement after that only to surface in 2000 to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Greenwich.

In 2017, Christine and Lindsey released the album ‘Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie’ featuring songs that were intended for Fleetwood Mac. Lindsey and Christine went out on a 14 date North American tour and then Fleetwood Mac reunited for another world tour.

Christine was married to John McVie from 1968 to 1976. From 1979 to 1982 she dated Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys. She married keyboard player Eddie Quintela in 1986. They divorced in 2003. Eddie died in 2020.

Christine died on 30 November 2022.

