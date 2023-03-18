UPDATE: Rod Stewart A Day On The Green Mt Duneed Show Tonight Cancelled - Noise11.com

Rod Stewart’s A Day On The Green event at Mt Duneed, Geelong today has been cancelled.
A statement from A Day On The Green reads, Live Nation Roundhouse Entertainment regret to announce that tonight’s performance by Rod Stewart at Mt. Duneed Estate will not go ahead, due to illness. We apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience to ticket holders. A further announcement will be made next week
ROD STEWART AT ROD LAVER ARENA REVIEW
Around 10pm tonight Rod revealed,
As of Saturday night, no other shows have been cancelled. Rod is next scheduled to appear on Tuesday night in Adelaide.
TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER
A DAY ON THE GREEN
Sat 18 March 2023 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC CANCELLED
Sat 25 March 2023 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW
All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au
LIVE NATION
https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438
Saturday March 11 RAC Arena, Perth
Tuesday March 14 and 15 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday March 21 AEC Arena, Adelaide
Wednesday March 29 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley
