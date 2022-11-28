 Brendon Love and Liam Gough To Leave The Teskey Brothers - Noise11.com
The Teskey Brothers with Liam and Brendon - photo from The Teskey Brothers website

Brendon Love and Liam Gough To Leave The Teskey Brothers

by Paul Cashmere on November 28, 2022

in News

Two of the founding members of The Teskey Brothers, Brendon Love (bass) and Liam Gough (drums) will leave the band after one final show in Melbourne this weekend.

Brendon and Liam formed The Teskey Brothers with John Teskey and Sam Teskey in 2008. All original songs on both of their two studio albums are credited to the band.

In a statement Josh and Sam posted:

Hey everyone. Today we’re sharing the news that Brendon Love and Liam Gough are departing as members of The Teskey Brothers. It has been an honour to work with these guys over the years. As rhythm section they have been the backbone of the band, holding down a tight groove and helping to shape our sound. We want to sincerely thank them for their commitment through all of this crazy rollercoaster ride.

This year we decided bring it back to where it all began just the two of us brothers making the music we love, more to come on that soon.

In the meantime we look forward to closing out this chapter with Liam and Brendon this Sunday in Melbourne at Palace Foreshore. We hope you can come along and toast to them with us.

The final show for Liam and Brendon is Sunday 4 December at the Palace Foreshore in St Kilda. Sam and Josh will tour Europe in March 2023 starting in Munich, Germany.

