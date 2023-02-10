Brewster Brothers To Perform Angels Rarities - Noise11.com

The Angels’ co-founders John and Rick Brewster (aka The Brewster Brothers), will perform Angels rarities over April.

We’re not badging these shows as ‘The Angels’,” John Brewster explains. “But we are doing Angels songs … the ones that we don’t normally play.”

Songs fans can expect at the shows include Save Me, Invisible Man, When The Time Comes, Talk The Talk, We Gotta Get Out Of This Place, Small Price To Pay, Don’t Waste My Time, Moving On, Night Attack, Nations Are Falling, City Out Of Control and Broken Windows.

The Brewster Brothers will feature The Angels drummer Nick Norton on lead vocals. “Nick is an incredible musician and a great singer,” John says.

With Nick out front The Baby Animals’ Mick Skelton will be on drums. That makes the band Nick Norton (lead vocals), John and Rick Brewster (guitars), Sam Brewster (bass) and Mick Skelton (drums).

BREWSTER BROTHERS ELECTRIC – PLAYING THE ANGELS RARITIES

Friday, February 24: The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

‘Lives Of Grace’ EP launch

Fri April 14: The Bridge Hotel, Rozelle NSW

Sat April 15: Wickham Park Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Fri April 21: The Gov, Hindmarsh SA

Sat April 22: Memo Music Hall, St Kilda VIC

