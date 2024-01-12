Brian Cadd To Spend February Touring Australia - Noise11.com

Australian music legend Brian Cadd will spend all of February (and a bit of spillage into January and March) roadtesting songs from his upcoming ‘Dream Train’ album.

Brian will kick off the tour in Tamworth on January 24 with Melbourne country band The Long and Short of It and perform shows in New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia ahead of the release of the album.

Brian said on his socials, “On the road all over the place in February. Looking forward to seeing you all and playing songs from the forthcoming new album DREAM TRAIN. Dream Train has been the most exciting experience in the studio for many years”.

‘Dream Train’ will be Brian’s first album since 2019’s ‘Silver City’.

2024 marks 57 years since Brian began his musical career as a member of the Australian band The Groop. In 1967, their single “Woman You’re Breaking Me” became a hit, reaching the top 10 in the Australian charts. This early success marked the beginning of Cadd’s prominent role in the Australian music scene.

After leaving The Groop, Brian Cadd hooked up with Glenn Shorrock to form Axiom. Although they were only around for less than three years, their hits ‘Arkansas Grass’ and ‘A Little Ray of Sunshine’ have became Australian rock classics.

He then pursued a successful solo career. He released several solo albums, and some of his popular songs include “Ginger Man” and “Let Go.” Cadd’s solo work showcased his songwriting skills and contributed to his reputation as a prominent figure in Australian rock music.

In addition to his work as a performer, Brian Cadd has had success behind the scenes as a songwriter and producer. He has written songs for various artists and has been involved in producing albums for other musicians, contributing to the broader landscape of Australian music. The best known of these is John Farnham’s hit ‘Don’t They Know Its Magic’.

Brian Cadd’s contributions to the music industry have been acknowledged with awards and honors. He was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007, recognizing his significant impact on the Australian music scene. This prestigious induction celebrated his enduring influence and the mark he left on the country’s musical heritage.

Brian Cadd dates are here.

