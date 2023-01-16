 Brian Johnson's Former Band Geordie Is Still A Thing And They Have A New Song - Noise11.com
Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson, AC/DC 2010 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Brian Johnson’s Former Band Geordie Is Still A Thing And They Have A New Song

by Paul Cashmere on January 16, 2023

in News

Geordie, the band AC/DC poached Brian Johnson from, is still a thing.

Geordie have a new song ‘Red, White & Blue’ with Terry Slesser, formerly of Back Street Crawler.

Geordie formed in Newcastle, United Kingdom in 1972 with Johnson on lead vocals. With Johnson, Geordie released three albums and had four Top 40 hits in the UK. In the UK their biggest hit was ‘All Because of You’ (no 6, 1973).

While they didn’t have a hit in Australia they did get played in 2SM in Sydney in 1973 with ‘Can You Do It’.

Geordie toured Australia with Johnson in 1974.

Johnson left in 1976 to record a solo album. Geordie released a 1978 album ‘One More Woman’ featuring three Johnson tracks but broke up with Johnson joined AC/DC.

Geordie reformed in 2018. The 2023 line-up includes original members Tom Hill (bass) and Brian Gibson (drums). Original guitarist Vic Malcolm is still involved with the songwriting.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman AC/DC Rock Or Bust World Tour Melbourne. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman ACDC photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elton John in Melbourne 14 Jan 23 photo by Jonathan White
Elton John’s Emotional Melbourne Farewell Included A Moondance From Molly Meldrum

Elton John performed the first of his last two Melbourne shows at AAMI Park on Friday night (13 January, 2023) and while the night was full of memories and emotions fans were also treated to a “full moon”, thanks to Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum.

2 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Acquires His Songs Back After 50 Years

John Fogerty has regained ownership of the classic Creedence Clearwater Revival songs he composed over 50 years ago.

3 days ago
Robbie Bachman
Robbie Bachman of Bachman-Turner Overdrive Dead at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69.

3 days ago
Public Image Limited
John Lydon Slams Eurovision As ‘Disgusting’

Public Image Limited singer John Lydon has slammed the Eurovision Song Contest just 24 hours after announcing he would compete to represent Ireland at the event.

3 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Keith Richards Confirms New Music And A Tour On The Way For The Rolling Stones

Keith Richards is a few weeks late to the (New Years Eve) party but he has finally turned up to wish us all a Happy New Year and confirm new music and a tour is on the way.

4 days ago
Jeff Beck by Ros O’Gorman 27 January 2009, The Palais Melbourne

In January 2009, Jeff Beck played two shows at Melbourne's historic Palais Theatre. The Rolling Stones also played the iconic theatre on their first two Australian tours of 1965 and 1966.

4 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
Ronnie Wood, Tony Iommi Play Tribute To Jeff Beck

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones and Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath have paid tribute to their friend Jeff Beck who has died at age 78.

4 days ago