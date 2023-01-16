Brian Johnson's Former Band Geordie Is Still A Thing And They Have A New Song - Noise11.com

Geordie, the band AC/DC poached Brian Johnson from, is still a thing.

Geordie have a new song ‘Red, White & Blue’ with Terry Slesser, formerly of Back Street Crawler.

Geordie formed in Newcastle, United Kingdom in 1972 with Johnson on lead vocals. With Johnson, Geordie released three albums and had four Top 40 hits in the UK. In the UK their biggest hit was ‘All Because of You’ (no 6, 1973).

While they didn’t have a hit in Australia they did get played in 2SM in Sydney in 1973 with ‘Can You Do It’.

Geordie toured Australia with Johnson in 1974.

Johnson left in 1976 to record a solo album. Geordie released a 1978 album ‘One More Woman’ featuring three Johnson tracks but broke up with Johnson joined AC/DC.

Geordie reformed in 2018. The 2023 line-up includes original members Tom Hill (bass) and Brian Gibson (drums). Original guitarist Vic Malcolm is still involved with the songwriting.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

