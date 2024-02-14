 Brian Yale Sits Out Matchbox Twenty Australian Tour - Noise11.com
Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Yale Sits Out Matchbox Twenty Australian Tour

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2024

in News

Matchbox Twenty co-founder Brian ‘Pookie’ Yale is not be performing with the band on their current Australian tour.

The band made a short announcement via their socials simply saying “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Pookie will not be on the Slow Dream tour in Australia and New Zealand”.

Brian Yale is the founding member of bass player of Matchbox Twenty. Prior to that he was the bass player with Tabitha’s Secret, the band that also featured Rob Thomas and Paul Doucette.

Matchbox Twenty formed in 1995 with Yale, Doucette and Thomas recruiting Kyle Cook and Adam Gaynor. Gaynor left the band in 2004. He recently released a solo song ‘My Everything’

Matchbox Twenty started their Australian tour this week in Perth (February 13)

Setlist:

Friends (from Where The Light Goes, 2023)
How Far We’ve Come (from Exile On Mainstream, 2007)
Real World (from Yourself or Someone Like You, 1996)
Disease (from More Than You Think You Are, 2002)
Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream) (from Where The Light Goes, 2023)
She’s So Mean (from North, 2012)
Queen of New York City (from Where The Light Goes, 2023)
All I Need (from More Than You Think You Are, 2002)
If You’re Gone (from Mad Season, 2000)
Mad Season (from Mad Season, 2000)
Don’t Get Me Wrong (from Where The Light Goes, 2023)
Overjoyed (from North, 2012)
The Way (from North, 2012)
Where the Light Goes (from Where The Light Goes, 2023)
Parade (from North, 2012)
Bent (from Mad Season, 2000)
Back 2 Good (from Yourself or Someone Like You, 1996)
Long Day (from Yourself or Someone Like You, 1996)
Rebels (from Where The Light Goes, 2023)

Encore:
3 A.M. (from Yourself or Someone Like You, 1996)
Unwell (from More Than You Think You Are, 2002)
Push (from Yourself or Someone Like You, 1996)
Bright Lights (from More Than You Think You Are, 2002)

All shows on the Australian tour are being recorded and available for download within 48 hours of each event.

Noise11.com

