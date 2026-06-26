Bring Me The Horizon Release New Song 'Dehumanized' Ahead Of 'Count Your Blessings' Re-Recording - Noise11 Music News

Bring Me The Horizon have released the new song ‘Dehumanized’, the only new track recorded for the band’s 20th anniversary re-recording of their debut album Count Your Blessings.

by Paul Cashmere

Bring Me The Horizon have released ‘Dehumanized’, a new song created for Count Your Blessings | Repented, the band’s upcoming 20th anniversary re-recording of their 2006 debut album. The album will be released on 10 July on vinyl, CD and streaming platforms, marking the first time the record has been made available across all major digital services.

‘Dehumanized’ is the only newly written composition on Count Your Blessings | Repented. While the Sheffield band has revisited and entirely re-recorded the songs from its debut, the new track serves as a link between the era that launched Bring Me The Horizon and the band they have become over the past two decades.

Produced by frontman Oli Sykes and guitarist Lee Malia, with mixing by Buster Odeholm, ‘Dehumanized’ channels the intensity and aggression that defined the original Count Your Blessings period while incorporating the technical sophistication and broader sonic ambitions that have shaped the band’s later work.

The track closes the album as its eleventh song and effectively acts as an epilogue to Count Your Blessings, adding a new chapter to an album that played a significant role in the emergence of modern deathcore.

Speaking about revisiting the record, Sykes said: “We can’t have this record sounding like what bands sound like today. It needs to be the best version of what it sounded like in 2006.”

When it was first released in 2006, Count Your Blessings introduced many listeners to deathcore and laid the foundations for one of the most commercially successful and influential careers in contemporary heavy music. Since then, Bring Me The Horizon have repeatedly reinvented themselves, moving from underground metalcore beginnings to arena headliners with multiple UK Number One albums and more than 7.2 million albums sold worldwide.

The re-recorded Count Your Blessings | Repented revisits songs including ‘Pray for Plagues’, ‘Black & Blue’, ‘Slow Dance’ and ‘A Lot Like Vegas’ with updated production while retaining the spirit of the original recordings. The release also restores an early piece of the band’s history by identifying ‘Liquor & Love Lost’ under its original working title, ‘Dragon Slaying’.

To mark the album’s release, Bring Me The Horizon will perform Count Your Blessings in full for the first time. The band will stage two performances at Outbreak Presents: Count Your Blessings | Repented at Manchester’s B.E.C. Arena on 10 and 11 July before taking the show to Furnace Festival at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, on 11 October.

The performances will feature the entire album along with material from the same era, giving fans a rare opportunity to experience the songs live from beginning to end.

Count Your Blessings | Repented Track Listing:

Pray For Plagues – 2026 Repented

Tell Slater Not To Wash His Dick – 2026 Repented

For Stevie Wonders Eyes Only – 2026 Repented

A Lot Like Vegas – 2026 Repented

Black & Blue – 2026 Repented

Slow Dance – 2026 Repented

Liquor & Love Lost – 2026 Repented

(I Used To Make Out With) Medusa – 2026 Repented

Fifteen Fathoms, Counting – 2026 Repented

Off The Heezay – 2026 Repented

Dehumanized

Dates

10 July, Manchester, B.E.C. Arena

11 July, Manchester, B.E.C. Arena

11 October, Birmingham, Alabama, Sloss Furnaces

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