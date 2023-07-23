Britney Spears Deletes Instagram Account - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram just days after releasing a new single titled Mind Your Business.

Spears’ Instagram has long been closely followed by fans due to her quirky posts.

However, on Sunday, visitors to her Instagram were left disappointed.

In its place was a message reading, “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

Britney did not make clear why the pop star decided to delete her page, and as recently as Friday she had shared a video that featured her and her husband, Sam Asghari, wearing matching hats.

Britney has hardly promoted her new song which dropped on 21 July, only sharing her collaborator on the track, will.i.am’s posts to her own Instagram Stories.

It is not the first time she has taken down her Instagram page. She has deleted it several times this year, most recently on 8 June.

