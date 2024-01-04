 Britney Spears Says She Is Done With The Music Industry - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears Says She Is Done With The Music Industry

by Music-News.com on January 4, 2024

in News

Britney Spears has declared she “will never return to the music industry.”

Britney took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to refute recent media reports that she is recording a new album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!” Britney posted.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!”

She added, “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

Spears’ post included the graphic image of an old painting featuring a woman holding a man’s severed head on a plate.

Recent articles from Page Six and The Sun had claimed that the singer and her team had reached out to artists Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to help her craft her new album.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Zoe and Ashok of Cradle of Filth from their Instagram
Cradle of Filth Members To Marry

Marek ‘Ashok’ Smerda and Zoe Marie Federoff of Cradle of Filth have announced they will be married.

24 mins ago
Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine
Brad Wilk Says Rage Against The Machine Are Over Permanently

Rage Against The Machine have announced their retirement from touring.

1 hour ago
Jeff Buckley Grace
Jason Singh To Perform Jeff Buckley’s Grace In Full

Taxiride co-founder Jason Singh will perform in full the Jeff Buckley album ‘Grace’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the release of the album later this year.

8 hours ago
Noah Weiland photo from his Instagram page
Noah Weiland Releases New Music With Solo Song ‘Yesterday’

Noah Weiland, the son of Stone Temple Pilot’s late singer Scott Weiland, has a new song ‘Yesterday’.

1 day ago
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Jack White Starts Talking Up New Music for 2024

Jack White appears to be teasing new music.

1 day ago
Joey Jordison in Murderdolls photo by Ros OGorman
Slipknot Sued By Joey Jordison Estate

Slipknot are being sued by the estate of their late original drummer Joey Jordison for allegedly profiting from his death.

2 days ago
Down Are Back Working On New Music

Kirk Windstein of Down has confirmed the supergroup is back in the studio making their first new music since 2014, and if its an album, their first album since 2007.

2 days ago