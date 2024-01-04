Britney Spears Says She Is Done With The Music Industry - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has declared she “will never return to the music industry.”

Britney took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to refute recent media reports that she is recording a new album.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album… I will never return to the music industry!” Britney posted.

“When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!!”

She added, “I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!! People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!”

Spears’ post included the graphic image of an old painting featuring a woman holding a man’s severed head on a plate.

Recent articles from Page Six and The Sun had claimed that the singer and her team had reached out to artists Charli XCX and Julia Michaels to help her craft her new album.

