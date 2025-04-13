Bruce Springsteen and The Killers ‘Encore At The Garden’ Was A Record Store Favourite - Noise11.com

Record Store Day 2025 has come and gone with a few Bruce Springsteen fans scoring the rarity Bruce Springsteen and The Killers ‘Encore At The Garden’.

The Killers socials posted, “On October 1, 2022, Bruce Springsteen joined The Killers on stage at Madison Square Garden for a once-in-a-lifetime encore performance.

“For the first time ever, this special moment is being released on limited 12” vinyl Record Store Day 2025. Encore At The Garden features the performances of legendary songs “Badlands,” “Dustland” and “Born To Run,” that made this show go down in history.”

Tracklist

SIDE A:

1. Badlands (Live)

2. Dustland (Live)

SIDE B:

3. Born To Run (Live)

Here’s what went down:

