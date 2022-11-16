 Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen and Max Weinberg at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen Invites Taylor Swift To Join Him Somewhere Along His Tour

by Music-News.com on November 17, 2022

in News

Bruce Springsteen has cleared up speculation suggesting he is set to make an appearance during an upcoming Taylor Swift concert.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, host Jimmy asked the musician whether he will team up with the popstar for a gig as they are both heading out on treks of North America early next year.

“In 2023, you’ll be on tour. Taylor Swift is also going to be on tour,” he said. “There’s a theory the two of you will pop into each other’s shows from time to time.”

In response, Bruce explained that he will be attending one of Taylor’s concerts, but only because his daughter “will make sure of it”.

However, Springsteen extended an invitation to Swift.

“She’s welcome on E Street anytime,” he insisted.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Bruce acknowledged that his moves for the 1984 video for Dancing in the Dark inspired Alfonso Ribeiro’s iconic “Carlton dance” in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Calling his dancing “pretty embarrassing”, Bruce revealed that his children constantly tease him about his style.

“It’s my New Jersey shuffle, I guess. But that’s all I knew! It definitely does look (like I) had some influence on the Carlton dance,” he smiled.

The Springsteen and E Street Band 2023 Tour opens on 1 February in Tampa, Florida, while Taylor’s The Eras Tour kicks off on 17 March in Glendale, Arizona.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Max Weinberg, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Jake Clemons, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Nils Lofgren, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen, Austin Music Awards SXSW - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Taylor Swift, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band Bruce Springsteen E Street Band

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Pink To Perform Olivia Newton-John Tribute At The American Music Awards

Pink will perform a tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John at this year's American Music Awards.

1 day ago
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adalita To Release ‘Inland’, Her First Album In Nine Years

Adalita will finally release new music in December with ‘Inland’ to become her first album since ‘All Day Venus’ in 2013.

2 days ago
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Blur To Play Wembley

Metropolis Music today announce that blur will play a very special show at London’s Wembley Stadium on 8th July next year, their only UK appearance and first headline show since 2015.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Remains The No 1 Album

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" fights off new albums from Drake with 21 Savage, Joji and Dean Lewis to retain a third week at No.1 in Australia.

5 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble Postpones Australian Tour

Michael Buble’s Australian tour has been bumped back to June 2023 just weeks before it was meant to commence in Newcastle.

November 10, 2022
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Conde Nast Sues Drake and 21 Savage Over Fake Vogue Cover

Drake and 21 Savage have been hit with a lawsuit over their fake Vogue cover.

November 10, 2022
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Dismisses Biopic Concept

Britney Spears has dismissed the idea of anybody making a biopic about her life.

November 10, 2022