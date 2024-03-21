 Bruce Springsteen Resumes Tour After Ulcer Illness - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Resumes Tour After Ulcer Illness

by Music-News.com on March 21, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen has relaunched his tour after he postponed a number of shows amid his battle with peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce resumed his world tour in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night, months after postponing several of his 2023 dates due to illness.

The Glory Days hitmaker appeared to be in good spirits during Tuesday’s show at the Footprint Center, according to the Associated Press.

As part of the concert, Bruce performed a 29-song set, including his 1975 hit Born to Run and a number of covers including Twist and Shout by The Top Notes/The Isley Brothers/The Beatles.

Bruce then addressed his recent illness and apologised to the audience for postponing his shows.

“Phoenix, first I want to apologise if there was any discomfort because we had to move the show last time… I hope we didn’t inconvenience you too much,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

The tour originally kicked off in February 2023 and a month into it, the 20-time Grammy winner postponed three shows “due to illness”.

After more shows were cancelled due to his health, a statement was released on Bruce’s social media accounts announcing that he was “being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease”.

It was later announced that the rest of Bruce’s 2023 shows had been cancelled, with a statement explaining that he was still recovering from the illness.

The world tour, which will visit 17 countries over the next nine months, will conclude in Vancouver on 22 November.

Bruce Springsteen setlist March 19, 2024, Phoenix

Lonesome Day
Night
No Surrender
Two Hearts
Darlington County
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Darkness on the Edge of Town
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Spirit in the Night
Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)
Nightshift (Commodores cover)
Mary’s Place
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road

Encore:
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist and Shout (The Top Notes cover)

Encore 2:
I’ll See You in My Dreams

