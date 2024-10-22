 Bruce Springsteen To Appear At Kamala Harris Rallies - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen To Appear At Kamala Harris Rallies

by Music-News.com on October 23, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen will perform at two Kamala Harris rallies.

Springsteen will perform at When We Vote We Win rallies in Atlanta and Philadelphia over the next few days; key battleground states in the upcoming Presidential election.

Bruce is expected to play some of his most famous songs, including Born to Run, in Atlanta on 24 October where Barack Obama will also appear alongside Kamala Harris.

Bruce is known for being a Democrat supporter. In 2016 he played a three-song set in Philadelphia for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, and in 2008 he played seven songs to encourage voter registration for Obama.

Bruce Springsteen has already publicly announced his support for Harris and her running mate Walz. He said on social media that the duo have “a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all.”

He added, “We are shortly coming up on one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history. Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, emotionally and spiritually divided as it does at this moment. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Other celebrities endorsing Harris include Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

