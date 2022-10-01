 Bruce Springsteen To Release Soul Covers Album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen To Release Soul Covers Album ‘Only The Strong Survive’

by Paul Cashmere on October 1, 2022

in News

Bruce Springsteen’s next album will be the soul covers record ‘Only The Strong Survive.

For the record Bruce has dug deep into the catalogues of Motown, Gamble and Huff and Stax for songs from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker.

Bruce Springsteen said in a statement, “I wanted to make an album where I just sang. And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I’ve taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray, and Scott Walker, among many others. I’ve tried to do justice to them all—and to the fabulous writers of this glorious music. My goal is for the modern audience to experience its beauty and joy, just as I have since I first heard it. I hope you love listening to it as much as I loved making it.”

This 21st studio album from Bruce Springsteen will also feature guest vocals by Sam Moore, as well as contributions from The E Street Horns, full string arrangements by Rob Mathes, and backing vocals by Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr., Dennis Collins and Fonzi Thornton.

Recorded at Thrill Hill Recording in New Jersey and produced by Ron Aniello, you can see the entire tracklist for Only The Strong Survive below:
1. ‘Only the Strong Survive’
2. ‘Soul Days’ (feat. Sam Moore)
3. ‘Nightshift’
4. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’
5. ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’
6. ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’
7. ‘When She Was My Girl’
8. ‘Hey, Western Union Man’
9. ‘I Wish It Would Rain’
10. ‘Don’t Play That Song’
11. ‘Any Other Way’
12. ‘I Forgot to Be Your Lover’ (feat. Sam Moore)
13. ‘7 Rooms of Gloom’
14. ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’
15. ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’

