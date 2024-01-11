 Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024 - Noise11.com
2023 Buckcherry publicity photo

Buckcherry

Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2024

in News

When Buckcherry return to Australia in September, 2024 frontman Josh Todd will be concentrating on grabbing your attention.

When he spoke recently to Classic Rock Review, Todd said, “”I don’t know if it was [Buckcherry’s] Hellbound or Warpaint [albums]. At Warpaint, we got sat down and said, ‘Okay, you’ve got 20 seconds to get somebody’s attention, and then that’s it.’ I’m, like, ‘What? 20 seconds?’ ‘Yeah.’ Guess what it is now. It’s like five seconds. And so that’s crazy.”

He said that it is even hard to alert fans that a band has a new record. “So many people don’t even know you put a record out. It’s insane,” he said in the interview.

Todd cited the evaporation of rock radio in the USA and how fans have evolved from listening to physical discs to the needle in the haystack discovery of Streaming.

Josh Todd will bring Buckcherry back to Australia in September for dates in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with Rose Tattoo.

Astor Theatre – Perth 24 Sept 2024
Prince Bandroom – Melbourne 26 Sept 2024
Metro Theatre – Sydney 27 Sept 2024
The Triffid – Brisbane 28 Sept 2024

Buckcherry was formed in 1995 in Anaheim, California. The founding members were vocalist Joshua Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson. The band’s name is a play on the first name of guitarist Chuck Berry, combined with the word “buck,” symbolizing a buck’s worth of energy.

Buckcherry gained widespread recognition with their self-titled debut album released in 1999. The album included hit singles like “Lit Up” and “Sorry.” “Lit Up” received significant radio play and contributed to the band’s rising popularity.

After facing internal conflicts and line-up changes, Buckcherry went on hiatus in 2002. During this period, Josh Todd and Keith Nelson pursued other projects. The band reformed in 2005, with Todd and Nelson reuniting as the core members.

Buckcherry’s third studio album, “15,” released in 2006, became a major commercial success. The album featured the hit singles “Crazy Bitch” and “Sorry.” “Crazy Bitch” received extensive radio play and brought the band mainstream success, earning them Grammy nominations.

Buckcherry’s music draws from various influences, including hard rock, punk, and blues. They are known for their energetic live performances and a sound characterized by catchy hooks, powerful riffs, and Joshua Todd’s distinctive vocal style. The band’s willingness to explore different musical styles within the rock genre contributes to their versatility.

Buckcherry’s most recent album ‘Vol. 10’ was released in 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Lady Gaga Teases New Music

Lady Gaga has hinted she is soon to release new music.

1 day ago
Justin Timberlake - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Justin Timberlake Scrubs His Instagram Account

Justin Timberlake has wiped his Instagram account amid rumours suggesting he's about to release new music.

1 day ago
Take That
Take That Las Vegas Residency Given Go Ahead

Take That's Las Vegas residency has been given the green light.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jo Koy Responds To Taylor Swift Joke Reaction

Jo Koy has responded to Taylor Swift's reaction to a joke he made while hosting the Golden Globes.

3 days ago
Sophie Ellis-Baxtor
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Lands Back In UK Top 10

Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Murder on the Dancefloor re-enters the UK Top 10 today for the first time in 22 years at Number 8, thanks to its inclusion in the soundtrack to writer-director Emerald Fennell’s erotic psychological thriller Saltburn. The 2001 disco banger – which originally peaked at Number 2 – has enjoyed its highest-ever week of streams in the UK as a result. More on that below.

3 days ago
Nicole Scherzinger: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger to Make Broadway Debut In ‘Sunset Boulevard’

Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls is set to make her Broadway debut in the Sunset Boulevard musical.

6 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Postpones Vegas Shows Due To Illness

Christina Aguilera has postponed two Las Vegas shows after coming down with the flu.

6 days ago