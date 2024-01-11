Buckcherry Are Out To Grab Your Attention in 2024 - Noise11.com

When Buckcherry return to Australia in September, 2024 frontman Josh Todd will be concentrating on grabbing your attention.

When he spoke recently to Classic Rock Review, Todd said, “”I don’t know if it was [Buckcherry’s] Hellbound or Warpaint [albums]. At Warpaint, we got sat down and said, ‘Okay, you’ve got 20 seconds to get somebody’s attention, and then that’s it.’ I’m, like, ‘What? 20 seconds?’ ‘Yeah.’ Guess what it is now. It’s like five seconds. And so that’s crazy.”

He said that it is even hard to alert fans that a band has a new record. “So many people don’t even know you put a record out. It’s insane,” he said in the interview.

Todd cited the evaporation of rock radio in the USA and how fans have evolved from listening to physical discs to the needle in the haystack discovery of Streaming.

Josh Todd will bring Buckcherry back to Australia in September for dates in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane with Rose Tattoo.

Astor Theatre – Perth 24 Sept 2024

Prince Bandroom – Melbourne 26 Sept 2024

Metro Theatre – Sydney 27 Sept 2024

The Triffid – Brisbane 28 Sept 2024

Buckcherry was formed in 1995 in Anaheim, California. The founding members were vocalist Joshua Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson. The band’s name is a play on the first name of guitarist Chuck Berry, combined with the word “buck,” symbolizing a buck’s worth of energy.

Buckcherry gained widespread recognition with their self-titled debut album released in 1999. The album included hit singles like “Lit Up” and “Sorry.” “Lit Up” received significant radio play and contributed to the band’s rising popularity.

After facing internal conflicts and line-up changes, Buckcherry went on hiatus in 2002. During this period, Josh Todd and Keith Nelson pursued other projects. The band reformed in 2005, with Todd and Nelson reuniting as the core members.

Buckcherry’s third studio album, “15,” released in 2006, became a major commercial success. The album featured the hit singles “Crazy Bitch” and “Sorry.” “Crazy Bitch” received extensive radio play and brought the band mainstream success, earning them Grammy nominations.

Buckcherry’s music draws from various influences, including hard rock, punk, and blues. They are known for their energetic live performances and a sound characterized by catchy hooks, powerful riffs, and Joshua Todd’s distinctive vocal style. The band’s willingness to explore different musical styles within the rock genre contributes to their versatility.

Buckcherry’s most recent album ‘Vol. 10’ was released in 2023.

