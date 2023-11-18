Buckcherry Release A Christmas Song for 2023 - Noise11.com

Buckcherry have an all-new Christmas song for the 2023 holiday season titled ‘Tell ‘Em Its Christmas’.
‘Tell ‘Em Its Christmas’ is new for Buckcherry but not their first Christmas song.
In 2010 Buckcherry released ‘Christmas Is Here’.
Buckcherry are:
Josh Todd (Vocals) (since 1995)
Stevie D (Guitar) (since 2005)
Kelly Lemieux (Bass) (since 2013)
Francis Ruiz (Drums) (since 2019)
Billy Row (Guitar) (since 2020)
BUCKCHERRY
NATIONAL AUSTRALIAN TOUR
2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ROSE TATTOO*
For tickets and further information head to buckcherry.com
Tuesday 24 September, Astor Theatre, Perth, WA (* not Rose Tattoo)
Thursday 26 September, Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC
Friday 27 September, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 28 September, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
