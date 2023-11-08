 Buckcherry To Tour Australia In 2024 With Rose Tattoo - Noise11.com
2023 Buckcherry publicity photo

Buckcherry

Buckcherry To Tour Australia In 2024 With Rose Tattoo

by Paul Cashmere on November 9, 2023

in News

Buckcherry are coming back to Australia in 2024 for a tour with Rose Tattoo.

Lead singer Josh Todd is a co-founder of the band, forming Buckcherry in Los Angeles in 1999. The first album ‘Buckcherry’ featured the hit ‘Lit Up’ which to date is their most performed song live.

Fun Fact: Todd was one of the backing singers on Motley Crue’s ‘The Saints of Los Angeles’. He is also an actor and appeared in Season 5 Episode 19 of ‘Bones’ in ‘The Rocker In The Rinse Cycle’ episode.

Since the departure of Keith Nelson in 2017, Todd is the sole remaining original member of the band.

Todd has released 10 albums with Buckcherry as well as well as a solo album ‘You Made Me’ in 2003. The biggest hit was ‘Sorry’ in 2007.

The most recent album is ‘Vol. 10’, released in 2023.

Buckcherry are:

Josh Todd (Vocals) (since 1995)
Stevie D (Guitar) (since 2005)
Kelly Lemieux (Bass) (since 2013)
Francis Ruiz (Drums) (since 2019)
Billy Row (Guitar) (since 2020)

BUCKCHERRY
NATIONAL AUSTRALIAN TOUR
2024
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS ROSE TATTOO*

For tickets and further information head to buckcherry.com

Tuesday 24 September, Astor Theatre, Perth, WA (* not Rose Tattoo)
Thursday 26 September, Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC
Friday 27 September, Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 28 September, The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

