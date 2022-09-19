 Bush Premiere New Song 'Heavy Is The Ocean' - Noise11.com
Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Gavin Rossdale of Bush photo by Mary Boukouvalas

Bush Premiere New Song ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2022

in News

Gavin Rossdale is previewing the upcoming Bush album ‘The Art of Survival’ with ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’.

‘Heavy Is The Ocean’ is the opening track on the album, due October 7. Gavin said, “Oh Lord, this is going to open the record. It really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album. I love the power of the ocean. It’s mesmerising to me. It feeds your soul. The song uses the imagery I love. At this point, I’m chained at the zoo of rock! So, I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to turn that puppy up. This one definitely represents “The Art of Survival”.

THE ART OF SURVIVAL TRACKLISTING:
Heavy Is The Ocean
Slow Me
More Than Machines
May Your Love Be Pure
Shark Bite
Human Sand
Kiss Me I’m Dead
Identity
Creatures of the Fire
Judas Is A Riot
Gunfight
1000 Years

