Bush Premiere New Song 'Heavy Is The Ocean' - Noise11.com

Gavin Rossdale is previewing the upcoming Bush album ‘The Art of Survival’ with ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’.

‘Heavy Is The Ocean’ is the opening track on the album, due October 7. Gavin said, “Oh Lord, this is going to open the record. It really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album. I love the power of the ocean. It’s mesmerising to me. It feeds your soul. The song uses the imagery I love. At this point, I’m chained at the zoo of rock! So, I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to turn that puppy up. This one definitely represents “The Art of Survival”.

THE ART OF SURVIVAL TRACKLISTING:

Heavy Is The Ocean

Slow Me

More Than Machines

May Your Love Be Pure

Shark Bite

Human Sand

Kiss Me I’m Dead

Identity

Creatures of the Fire

Judas Is A Riot

Gunfight

1000 Years

