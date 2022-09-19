Bush Premiere New Song 'Heavy Is The Ocean' - Noise11.com

Gavin Rossdale is previewing the upcoming Bush album ‘The Art of Survival’ with ‘Heavy Is The Ocean’.
‘Heavy Is The Ocean’ is the opening track on the album, due October 7. Gavin said, “Oh Lord, this is going to open the record. It really sets the tone and the gravitas of the album. I love the power of the ocean. It’s mesmerising to me. It feeds your soul. The song uses the imagery I love. At this point, I’m chained at the zoo of rock! So, I was like, ‘Fuck it, I’m going to turn that puppy up. This one definitely represents “The Art of Survival”.
THE ART OF SURVIVAL TRACKLISTING:
Heavy Is The Ocean
Slow Me
More Than Machines
May Your Love Be Pure
Shark Bite
Human Sand
Kiss Me I’m Dead
Identity
Creatures of the Fire
Judas Is A Riot
Gunfight
1000 Years
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook