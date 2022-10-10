 Bush Release Ninth Album ‘The Art of Survival’ - Noise11.com
Bush

Gavin Rossdale's Noise11 interview

Bush Release Ninth Album ‘The Art of Survival’

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2022

in News

The new Bush album ‘The Art of Survival’ is the ninth for the band. Gavin Rossdale tells Noise11.com that the songs came together not long after the Australian tour earlier this year.

“There were a few that I did when I went back,” Gavin said. “For me as a songwriter every day that I live is feeding me information that may pop out within a song context. I had an amazing time in Australia and I did some really fun stuff off show days, like going to beach towns and discovering Chinatown and finding the best noodle shop. I try to do one interesting thing a day”.

Bush have “survived” for 28 years. When the first album ‘Sixteen Stone’ was released in 1994, they fell into a sea of Corrasion of Conformity, Kyuss, Bad Religion, Pearl Jam’s Vitogy, Pink Floyd The Division Bell, Neil Young’s album Sleeps with Angels, The Stones ‘Voodoo Lounge’. Artists in 1994 included Stone Roses and Tori Amos, Blur and Beck alongside Rick Rubin producing Johnny Cash, the Prodigy and Hole. It was the year of the first Oasis ‘Definitely Maybe’ and also Soundgarden ‘Superunknown’, Green Day ‘Dookie’, Beattie Boys ‘Ill Communication’, Nine Inch Nails ‘The Downward Spiral’ as well as Notorious BIG ‘Ready to Die’. A lot of us first heard Bush in the middle of all that noise.

“I didn’t realise that,” Gavin says. “We were extra lucky because that was an excellent list. There wasn’t a turkey in the list there. They were all bona-fide and great bands. Life is really surprising where you find yourself”.

He says he sometimes has his doubts. “For me I just love a job as a songwriter. It is a weird one. It’s by vocation, my words my thing. It’s my world. I give my whole life. Sometimes I think I should have done films when I am not sure who is listening. It is really fantastic to nail it down and create worlds, use songs as worlds. ‘The Art of Survival’ made weird, perfect sense”.

The Art of Survival is out now through BMG.

