Bush To Release First Ever Greatest Hits Album - Noise11.com

Bush To Release First Ever Greatest Hits Album

by Paul Cashmere on September 21, 2023

Bush will release their first ever Greatest Hits album ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’ with a new song for now ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’.

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Gavin Rossdale says. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

The new album will kick off with the debut Bush single ‘Everything Zen’ and go through to the recent 2022 release ‘The Art of Survival.

Also, this Friday, September 22, BUSH will play a special intimate show at Irving Plaza in NYC in honor of International Peace Day. A celebration of unity in the fight against gun violence, the show’s proceeds will go to Artist For Action and Sandy Hook Promise.

Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023 – Track Listing
1.Everything Zen
2.Little Things
3.Comedown
4.Glycerine
5.Machinehead
6.Swallowed
7.Greedy Fly
8.Mouth (The Stingray Mix)
9.The Chemicals Between Us
10.Letting The Cables Sleep
11.The People That We Love
12.Inflatable
13.The Only Way Out
14.The Sound of Winter
15.This Is War
16.Bullet Holes
17.Flowers On A Grave
18.The Kingdom
19.More Than Machines
20.Nowhere To Go But Everywhere
21.Come Together

Bush – Fall 2023 North American Tour

11/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live *
11/15 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall *
11/17 Durham, NC DPAC *
11/18 Hershey, PA Hershey Theater *
11/19 Syracuse, NY Landmark Theater *
11/21 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center *
11/22 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom +
11/24 Peterborough, ON Peterborough Memorial Centre *
11/25 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Centre *
11/26 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE *
11/28 Madison, WI The Sylvee *
11/30 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha *
12/1 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino ^
12/3 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena *
12/5 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre *
12/6 Spokane, WA The Fox Theater *
12/8 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Casino

* Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire supporting
^ Bad Wolves supporting
+ Eva Under Fire Supporting

