Buzzcocks To Tour Australia in October - Noise11.com

Buzzcocks will return to Australia for dates in October and November.

The original band formed in 1976 with Howard Devoto and Pete Shelley. Original member, bass player and now singer Steve Diggle now leads the band.

In 2022 Buzzcocks released their 10th album ‘Sonics of the Soul’ with all tracks written by Diggle.

Buzzcocks are best known for ‘Ever Fallen In Love’, later a hit for Fine Young Cannibals.

GOLD COAST – Coolangatta Hotel – Thursday October 24

BRISBANE – The Triffid – Friday October 25

ADELAIDE – The Gov – Saturday October 26

FREMANTLE – Metropolis – Sunday October 27

NEWCASTLE – King Str Bandroom – Thursday October 31

SYDNEY -Metro Theatre – Friday November 1

MELBOURNE – Northcote Theatre – Saturday November 2

https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/buzzcocks2024/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

