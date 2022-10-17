By The C 2023 Features Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane - Noise11.com

By The C returns for a 2023 season with Jimmy Barnes headlining an all-Australian line-up with The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane playing across various dates.

BY THE C TOUR DATES 2023:

Sunday 29th January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW

Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Thirsty Merc

Saturday, 4th February – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC

Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks,

Baby Animals & Dallas Crane

Sunday 5th February – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS

Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals & Dallas Crane

Saturday 18th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW

Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Thirsty Merc

*Please note artist line-ups differ slightly for each show.

Tickets on sale Saturday 22nd October at 10.00am AEDT

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

