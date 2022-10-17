By The C 2023 Features Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane - Noise11.com

By The C returns for a 2023 season with Jimmy Barnes headlining an all-Australian line-up with The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane playing across various dates.
BY THE C TOUR DATES 2023:
Sunday 29th January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Thirsty Merc
Saturday, 4th February – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks,
Baby Animals & Dallas Crane
Sunday 5th February – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals & Dallas Crane
Saturday 18th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Thirsty Merc
*Please note artist line-ups differ slightly for each show.
Tickets on sale Saturday 22nd October at 10.00am AEDT
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au
