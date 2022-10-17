 By The C 2023 Features Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane - Noise11.com
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo

Andrew Stockdale, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

By The C 2023 Features Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane

by Paul Cashmere on October 17, 2022

News

By The C returns for a 2023 season with Jimmy Barnes headlining an all-Australian line-up with The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets, Thirsty Merc and Dallas Crane playing across various dates.

BY THE C TOUR DATES 2023:

Sunday 29th January – Thomas Dalton Park, Wollongong NSW
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Thirsty Merc

Saturday, 4th February – Torquay Common, Torquay VIC
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Wolfmother, Noiseworks,
Baby Animals & Dallas Crane

Sunday 5th February – Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart TAS
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals & Dallas Crane

Saturday 18th February – Park Beach Reserve, Coffs Harbour NSW
Featuring Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Noiseworks, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Thirsty Merc

*Please note artist line-ups differ slightly for each show.

Tickets on sale Saturday 22nd October at 10.00am AEDT
Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Related Posts

Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes To Headline Live In The Vines At Rochford Winery

Jimmy Barnes will headline the all new Live In The Wines festival at Rochford Winery in February.

17 hours ago
One Electric Day at Werribee Mansion on Sunday 27 November 2016 with Russell Morris, Icehouse, James Reyne, Jimmy Barnes.
Duane McDonald’s New Concert Series Legends On The Lawn Announced For Bribie Island

Duane McDonald’s latest music festival Legend On The Lawn has a date on Queensland’s Bribie Island.

September 18, 2022
Suzi Quatro
Suzi Quatro Covers Classics For Uncovered

Suzi Quatro has a newly recorded EP of covers coming at the end of September titled ‘Uncovered’.

September 6, 2022
Jimmy Barnes by Ros O'Gorman
Duane McDonald Adds Surprise Jimmy Barnes One Electric Day Event On Cockatoo Island

Duane McDonald has announced a brand new, one off One Electric Day event in Sydney with Jimmy Barnes, The Living End, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Southern Sons.

September 6, 2022
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day Bribie Island Is A Sell-Out

Music fans have lapped up Duane McDonald’s Suzi Quatro One Electric Day dates with the Sandstone Point Hotel event at Bribie Island the latest sell-out for the 2022 season.

August 14, 2022
Dave Leslie of Truck
Baby Animals With Truck Makes Dave Leslie The Juggling Act

Now that Baby Animals are on the road and Truck are in tow, guitarist Dave Leslie has one hell of a juggling act. Dave is the guitarist for both bands.

August 9, 2022
Suzi Quatro, Noise11, Photo
One Electric Day Werribee Park Is A Sell-Out

Duane McDonald’s One Electric Day has another sell-out for 2022. The Werribee Park show headlined by Suzi Quatro is now at capacity.

July 26, 2022