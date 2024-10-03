Calum Scott Adds Sydney and Melbourne Sideshows To His Tour With The Script - Noise11.com

Calum Scott has announced two of his own shows in Sydney and Melbourne in January while he is in the country touring with The Script.
Scott’s first album ‘Only Human’ reached no 5 in Australia in 2019. His second record ‘Bridges’ in 2022 reached no 12.
Calum’s first hit in Australia was ‘Dancing on my Own’ in 2016. It reached no 2.
CALUM SCOTT
AUSTRALIA
THE SONGBOOK SO FAR TOUR
JAN & FEB 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring
FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/calumscott
Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 8 October (12noon AEDT)
or until presale allocation exhausted
TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Thursday 10 October (12noon AEDT)
Wednesday 29 January
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Friday 31 January
The Forum | Melbourne, VIC
18+
ticketek.com.au
ALSO PLAYING:
Saturday 25 January
Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 26 January
Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 1 February
Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 2 February
Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley, SA*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday 5 February
Burswood Park | Perth, WA*
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment
With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors
Licensed All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
*Not a Frontier Touring show. For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE