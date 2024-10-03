Calum Scott Adds Sydney and Melbourne Sideshows To His Tour With The Script - Noise11.com

Calum Scott has announced two of his own shows in Sydney and Melbourne in January while he is in the country touring with The Script.

Scott’s first album ‘Only Human’ reached no 5 in Australia in 2019. His second record ‘Bridges’ in 2022 reached no 12.

Calum’s first hit in Australia was ‘Dancing on my Own’ in 2016. It reached no 2.

CALUM SCOTT

AUSTRALIA

THE SONGBOOK SO FAR TOUR

JAN & FEB 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/calumscott

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 8 October (12noon AEDT)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Thursday 10 October (12noon AEDT)

Wednesday 29 January

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 31 January

The Forum | Melbourne, VIC

18+

ticketek.com.au

ALSO PLAYING:

Saturday 25 January

Bimbadgen | Hunter Valley, NSW*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Licensed All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 26 January

Sirromet Wines | Mount Cotton, QLD*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Licensed All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 1 February

Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Licensed All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 2 February

Peter Lehmann Wines | Barossa Valley, SA*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne, X Ambassadors and Lotte Gallagher

Licensed All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday 5 February

Burswood Park | Perth, WA*

Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment

With special guests Calum Scott, Montaigne and X Ambassadors

Licensed All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show. For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au

