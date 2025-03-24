 Camila Cabello Reveals Yours, C World Tour Dates - Noise11.com
Camila Cabello photo from Frontier Touring

Camila Cabello Reveals Yours, C World Tour Dates

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2025

in News

Camila Cabello will perform in Australia for the first time this August as a solo artist.

Cabello has had nine Top 40 hits in Australia including the two number one songs ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’.

Camila was a member girl group Fifth Harmony, who came together on X Factor is the USA making them the female equivalent of One Direction.

Fifth Harmony’s biggest hit in Australia was ‘Work From Home’ (no 3, 2016). Fifth Harmony made a promo tour to Australia in 2016.

Camila Cabello Australia dates are:

Wednesday 27 August
MCA | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 30 August
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

INTERNATIONAL LIVE DATES:

21st June – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Occident
24th June – Barcelona, Spain – alma Occident Barcelona
25th June – Madrid, Spain – alma Occident Madrid
28th June – Port Barcares, France – Les Déferlantes Festival
30th June – Paris, France – Zénith
1st July – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
2nd July – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark Open Air
4th July – Turku, Finland – Ruisrock Festival
5th July – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
8th July – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
9th July – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
16th August-17th August – Japan – Summer Sonic Festival
22nd August – Jakarta, Indonesia – LaLaLa Festival
27th August – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
30th August – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
14th September – Sao Paulo, Brazil – The Town Festival

