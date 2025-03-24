Camila Cabello Reveals Yours, C World Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Camila Cabello will perform in Australia for the first time this August as a solo artist.
Cabello has had nine Top 40 hits in Australia including the two number one songs ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’.
Camila was a member girl group Fifth Harmony, who came together on X Factor is the USA making them the female equivalent of One Direction.
Fifth Harmony’s biggest hit in Australia was ‘Work From Home’ (no 3, 2016). Fifth Harmony made a promo tour to Australia in 2016.
Camila Cabello Australia dates are:
Wednesday 27 August
MCA | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 30 August
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
https://www.frontiertouring.com
INTERNATIONAL LIVE DATES:
21st June – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Occident
24th June – Barcelona, Spain – alma Occident Barcelona
25th June – Madrid, Spain – alma Occident Madrid
28th June – Port Barcares, France – Les Déferlantes Festival
30th June – Paris, France – Zénith
1st July – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
2nd July – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark Open Air
4th July – Turku, Finland – Ruisrock Festival
5th July – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival
8th July – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
9th July – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
16th August-17th August – Japan – Summer Sonic Festival
22nd August – Jakarta, Indonesia – LaLaLa Festival
27th August – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
30th August – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
14th September – Sao Paulo, Brazil – The Town Festival
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook