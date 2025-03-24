Camila Cabello Reveals Yours, C World Tour Dates - Noise11.com

Camila Cabello will perform in Australia for the first time this August as a solo artist.

Cabello has had nine Top 40 hits in Australia including the two number one songs ‘Havana’ and ‘Señorita’.

Camila was a member girl group Fifth Harmony, who came together on X Factor is the USA making them the female equivalent of One Direction.

Fifth Harmony’s biggest hit in Australia was ‘Work From Home’ (no 3, 2016). Fifth Harmony made a promo tour to Australia in 2016.

Camila Cabello Australia dates are:

Wednesday 27 August

MCA | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 30 August

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

INTERNATIONAL LIVE DATES:

21st June – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Occident

24th June – Barcelona, Spain – alma Occident Barcelona

25th June – Madrid, Spain – alma Occident Madrid

28th June – Port Barcares, France – Les Déferlantes Festival

30th June – Paris, France – Zénith

1st July – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

2nd July – Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark Open Air

4th July – Turku, Finland – Ruisrock Festival

5th July – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er Festival

8th July – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

9th July – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

16th August-17th August – Japan – Summer Sonic Festival

22nd August – Jakarta, Indonesia – LaLaLa Festival

14th September – Sao Paulo, Brazil – The Town Festival

