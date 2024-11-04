Cardi B Fires Back At Musk Over His Idiot Comments - Noise11.com

Cardi B has hit back at Musk for calling her “a puppet” for U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Cardi B suffered teleprompter issues during her speech at a Harris campaign rally in Milwaukee on Friday, Musk claimed that she was “another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words”.

Responding on X, Cardi wrote, “I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty and I’m a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle….”

She then criticised the performance of Musk’s social media platform by adding, “PS fix my algorithm.”

During her speech at the rally, Cardi B had to stall for time after the teleprompter failed and was subsequently given a phone to read from.

She told the crowd, “Just like Kamala Harris, I too have been the underdog, I’ve been underestimated, my success belittled and discredited. Let me tell you something: Women have to work ten times harder, perform ten times better, and still people question us, how we got to the top. I can’t stand a bully, but just like Kamala, I always stand up to one.”

Americans will go to the polls to vote on Tuesday.

