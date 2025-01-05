Carlos Santana Postpones Las Vegas Residency After Breaking His Finger - Noise11.com

Guitar legend Carlos Santana has been forced to postpone a string of Las Vegas shows after breaking his finger at his home in Hawaii this week.

In a statement from Santana management we learn:

“Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has postponed the next run of residency shows this month beginning January 22 at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino because of a “accidental fall” at his home in Hawaii, Michael Vrionis, President, Universal Tone Management announced today.

“I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand,” Mr. Vrionis said. “He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.”

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal,” Mr. Vrionis added.

“Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Santana’s most recent show was 3 November 2024 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas.

The setlist was:

Soul Sacrifice (from Santana, 1969)

Jin-go-lo-ba (from Santana, 1969)

Evil Ways (from Santana, 1969)

Black Magic Woman / Gypsy Queen (from Abraxas, 1970)

Oye cómo va (from Abraxas, 1970)

Everybody’s Everything (from Santana III, 1971)

Samba pa ti (from Abraxas, 1970)

Hope You’re Feeling Better (from Abraxas, 1970)

(Da le) Yaleo (from Supernatural, 1999)

Put Your Lights On (from Supernatural, 1999)

Corazón espinado (from Supernatural, 1999)

Maria Maria (from Supernatural, 1999)

Foo Foo (from Shaman, 2002)

Encore:

Are You Ready People (new and unreleased)

Smooth (from Supernatural, 1999)

