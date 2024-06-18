Cash Savage Has Put Together A 'Family Friendly Afternoon’ Show - Noise11.com

Cash Savage and her manager Nick Finch has set aside two days to perform with friends in August and on one of the days you can bring the kids.

The events are designed to inject some life back into the ailing live music circuit, being torn apart by high costs post-Covid.

“We’re all so jack of the way big business has been steadily creeping its way into the arts and entertainment industry,” says Savage. “These days you buy a ticket to see a band you love, and your booking fee goes to some company whose majority shareholders have been tied to weapons, climate catastrophe and human rights abuses. Not to mention the bank’s transaction fee every time you buy a drink at the bar.”

Cash will perform with her band The last Drinks.

“Every band on the line-up includes a member of the Last Drinks,” Savage explains. “Every band is family.”

As well as Cash Savage & Last Drinks, the line-up includes Our Carlson, Uncle Kutcha Edwards, Georgia Knight, Kate Alexander, Howl At The Moon, Real Sunnies, Joshua Seymour, Thomy Sloane & Lucy Waldron and Rolling Blackouts DJs.

In an effort to direct the profits where they should go, the band have managed this gig from the ground up.

“My uncle once explained to me that he had his farm laser-levelled so that every single raindrop would stay on the farm, not a drop of water ever left. This gig is like that: it’s DIY. The band members will be working at the bar and mopping the floors. My mum and dad are coming to collect the empty cans for the recycling deposit. Booking fees go to charities. All the profits will go to musicians. We will do everything we can not to fund the bad guys and we’ll encourage cash payments to leave the banks out of it.”

Estonian House Brunswick is a non-profit community venue and an incredible space to watch a gig. Drinks will be honest prices and cheaper with cash.

Tickets will be available for Friday night or Saturday arvo, or a discounted two-day pass. There will be discount tickets available for cash at Record Paradise in Brunswick and Poison City Records in Preston, and kids under 12 are free entry on Saturday.

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Take Over Estonian House Brunswick

Friday, August 23, 18+ Night Show featuring:

Cash Savage & The Last Drinks

Real Sunnies

Joshua Seymour

7pm – late Online Tickets from cashsavage.com and lowandtight.com through Humanitix

Tickets from Record Paradise in Brunswick and Poison City Records in Preston

Saturday, August 24, Family Friendly Afternoon Show featuring:

Uncle Kutcha Edwards

Our Carlson

Georgia Knight

Kate Alexander

Howl at the Moon

Thomy Sloane & Lucy Waldron

and Rolling Blackouts DJS

1.30pm – 7.00pm Online Tickets from cashsavage.com and lowandtight.com through Humanitix

Cash Tickets from Record Paradise in Brunswick and Poison City Records in Preston

Kids under 12 free – all under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times

