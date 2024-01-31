Cast Joining Sarah Brightman In Sunset Boulevard Revealed - Noise11.com

The complete cast to perform alongside theatre superstar Sarah Brightman in the Australian production of Sunset Boulevard has been revealed.

Joining Sarah Brightman, will be critically acclaimed actor and performer Tim Draxl in the role of Joe Gillis. Draxl starred in the TV series A Place to Call Home as well as the productions of The Sound of Music and A Chorus Line.

The role of Max Von Mayerling will be played by stage and screen veteran Robert Grubb.Robert starred in McLeod’s Daughters and The Flying Doctors and was on stage for Mary Poppins, Billy Elliot and Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

Betty Schaefer will be played by Ashleigh Rubenach. Musical theatre performer Jarrod Draper will play the role of Artie Green and Cecil B. DeMille will be played by established theatre actor Paul Hanlon. The role of Norma Desmond, at select performances, will be played by the Silvie Paladino.

Joining them are Regan Barber, Amy Berrisford, Billy Bourchier, Campbell Braithwaite, Benjamin Colley, Grace Driscoll, Madison Green, Peter Ho, Leah Lim, Mary McCorry, Charlotte Page, Morgan Palmer, Caity Plummer, Taylor Scanlan, Tom Sharah, Lisa Sontag, Troy Sussman, Riley Sutton and Dean Vince.

Director Paul Warwick Griffin says, ‘‘We are thrilled to present this superb cast for this newly reimagined version of the masterpiece that is SUNSET BOULEVARD. The calibre of artists we have assembled is extraordinary and I am very excited to see them bring our vision for this production to life on stage.

Sunset Boulevard dates are:

Melbourne Princess Theatre May 2024

Sydney Opera House August 2024

www.sunsetmusical.com.au

