Cat Lady Linda Ronstadt Says Keep The Rapist Out Of The White House - Noise11.com

Linda Ronstadt photo from her Facebook page

Linda Ronstadt photo from her Facebook page

Cat Lady Linda Ronstadt Says Keep The Rapist Out Of The White House

by Paul Cashmere on September 13, 2024

in News

Proud cat owner, the legendary Linda Ronstadt has announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz telling her fans “I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House”.

Linda made the statement after she learned of the trump rally in Tucson, Arizona, her hometown. Trump was holding the rally at The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. “Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something,” she said.

Linda also posted a picture with her cat.

Read the full statement from Linda:

A Statement From Linda Ronstadt
Sept. 11, 2024
San Francisco

Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something.

It saddens me to see the former President bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit.

I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance — although there’s that.

For me it comes down to this: In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum. Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers. It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for
Human Rights said met the criteria for torture.

There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused.

Trump first ran for President warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.

Linda Ronstadt

P.S. to J.D. Vance:

I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids? Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz .

Noise11.com

