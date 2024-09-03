Catfish and the Bottlemen Cancel Australian Tour Hours Before First Sydney Show - Noise11.com

Dublin’s Catfish and the Bottlemen have cancelled their Australian tour hours before taking the stage in Sydney.
Fans with tickets were emailed to be advised that the show had been cancelled along with the rest of the Australian tour, due to a band members illness.
“Catfish and the Bottlemen want to thank the fans for their support,” a statement from Live Nation said. “This weekend they were hoping to still be able to perform, but on doctors orders they were forced to cancel their show in Dublin.
“The band were really looking forward to these shows and sincerely apologise to everyone for any inconvenience and disappointment.
Australian shows were meant to be:
04.09 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney
06.09 Festival Hall, Melbourne
07.09 Bar on the Hill, Newcastle
08.09 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane
10.09 Hindley St Music Hall. Adelaide
12.09 Red Hill Auditorium, Perth
The band’s next scheduled show is 3 October 2024 in Austin, Texas.
