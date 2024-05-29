Cavalera Conspiracy Premiere Animated ‘From The Past Comes The Storms’ Video - Noise11.com

‘From The Past Comes The Storms’ is the new song and animated music video from Cavalera Conspiracy, the band of brothers Max and Igor Cavalera.

The song is the opening track on the forthcoming album ‘Schizophrenia’, out June 21, 2024.

Max Cavalera states, “‘From The Past Comes The Storms’ is a ferocious album opener. It is a pioneer song using the ’80s Metal movement’s mentality. I love the apocalyptic vision in Costin’s video, bringing the circle of life and death and war and pain. This is going to be a banger to play live!”

Igor Cavalera comments, “’From The Past Comes The Storms’ was one of the first songs we wrote for schizophrenia, also included in a demo version. I love the rawness between the old school black/death metal influences mixed with thrash. The video illustrates the vibe of the song very well!”

The video is by Costin Chioreanu, who has previously made animated videos for Jethro tull, Ihsahn and Rotting Christ.

Max and Igor were formerly of Sepultura. Max left in 1996 to form Soulfly. Igor left in 2006.

