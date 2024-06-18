 Celine Dion Introduces I Am Doco in New York - Noise11.com
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman

Celine Dion Introduces I Am Doco in New York

by Music-News.com on June 19, 2024

in News

Celine Dion became overwhelmed with emotion as she introduced her documentary I Am: Celine Dion at a screening in New York on Monday.

Celine was met with a rapturous standing ovation as she took to the stage at Alice Tully Hall to introduce her upcoming Prime Video documentary.

After the long ovation subsided, Celine delivered a tearful 10-minute speech that was punctuated with pauses as she collected her emotions.

“I have so much gratitude to welcome all of you this evening,” Dion told the audience. “This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years.”

She began to cry as she said, “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life. Thank you.”

Her eldest son René-Charles Angélil then appeared on the stage to give her a tissue and a peck on the cheek.

She continued, “Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”

I Am: Celine Dion chronicles Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms, leaving her unable to perform.

Celine announced her SPS diagnosis in December 2022. After laying low for more than a year, she made a major return to public life at the Grammy Awards this February.

At the screening, it was announced that the Celine Dion Foundation had pledged $2 million (£1.6 million) to establish the Celine Dion Foundation Endowed Chair in Autoimmune Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Her neurologist Dr. Amanda Piquet will be the first person to hold the chair.

I Am: Celine Dion will debut on Prime Video on Friday.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge
The Rolling Stones Share New ‘Out Of Tears’ Lyric Video

The Rolling Stones have a new lyric video for ‘Out of Tears’ from the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album.

5 hours ago
Justin Townes Earle photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Justin Townes Earle Rarities Album To Be Released

A posthumous Justin Townes Earle album ‘All In’ is on the way with rarities and covers including his version of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

2 days ago
R.E.M. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, music news
R.E.M. Reform For CBS Television Interview and Songwriters Hall of Fame

The four members of R.E.M. Michael Stipe, Peter Buck, Mike Mills, and Bill Berry, reunited for their first interview together in 30 years for CBS Television this week ahead of their induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

5 days ago
Fenix TX
Fenix TX Bass Player Adam Lewis Dies Aged 45

Adam Lewis, a founding member and bass player for Fenix TX, has died from pancreatic cancer at age 45.

5 days ago
Wu-Tang Clan ONCE UPON A TIME IN SHAOLIN
Wu-Tang Clan Album Are Being Sold As NFTs

Samples of Wu-Tang Clan’s one-off ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ album are now available as NFT.

5 days ago
Placebo photo by Mads Perch
Placebo Reveal Details of Doco

Placebo announce the release of their second feature-length documentary called This Search For Meaning. This intimate and enlightening film explores the ideas that inhabit the lyrics and subject matter of Placebo’s songs, whilst charting their evolution as a group and as human beings. It is a fearless, truthful and forthright exploration of the creative process and the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, along with its inevitable consequences.

5 days ago
Spice Girls images photo noise11.com
David Beckham Shuts Down Spice Girls Reunion Rumours

David Beckham has shut down rumours of a Spice Girls reunion.

6 days ago