Celine Dion Introduces I Am Doco in New York - Noise11.com

Celine Dion became overwhelmed with emotion as she introduced her documentary I Am: Celine Dion at a screening in New York on Monday.

Celine was met with a rapturous standing ovation as she took to the stage at Alice Tully Hall to introduce her upcoming Prime Video documentary.

After the long ovation subsided, Celine delivered a tearful 10-minute speech that was punctuated with pauses as she collected her emotions.

“I have so much gratitude to welcome all of you this evening,” Dion told the audience. “This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in a few years.”

She began to cry as she said, “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life. Thank you.”

Her eldest son René-Charles Angélil then appeared on the stage to give her a tissue and a peck on the cheek.

She continued, “Thank you to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you. I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”

I Am: Celine Dion chronicles Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms, leaving her unable to perform.

Celine announced her SPS diagnosis in December 2022. After laying low for more than a year, she made a major return to public life at the Grammy Awards this February.

At the screening, it was announced that the Celine Dion Foundation had pledged $2 million (£1.6 million) to establish the Celine Dion Foundation Endowed Chair in Autoimmune Neurology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. Her neurologist Dr. Amanda Piquet will be the first person to hold the chair.

I Am: Celine Dion will debut on Prime Video on Friday.

