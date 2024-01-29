 Chaka Khan To Curate Meltdown - Noise11.com
Chaka Khan To Curate Meltdown

by Music-News.com on January 30, 2024

Chaka Khan has been unveiled as the curator of the 2024 Meltdown festival.

Returning between June 14 and June 23, the Grammy-winning funk legend – who recently announced she is retiring from touring – will be in charge of putting on a lineup of artists to celebrate her 50 years in music over ten days of live events at London’s Southbank Centre this summer.

Chaka – who fronted the funk group Rufus before she went on to have a tremendous solo career propelled by the R’n’B hit ‘I’m Every Woman’ in 1978 – said: “Get ready to experience the heart and soul of Meltdown 2024, where the magic of music meets the warmth of community. I’m beyond excited to be a part of this legacy, bringing everyone together, young and old, for a summer celebration like no other. This festival isn’t just about music, it’s a feast for all your senses, a gathering of hearts and souls. The Southbank Centre’s about to light up! We’re going to funk it up, rock every crowd, and touch every soul. It’s a community celebration, an all-ages bash. Join us and immerse yourself in a world that’s vibrant, diverse, and absolutely unforgettable.”

Adem Holness, Head of Contemporary Music, Southbank Centre said: “Whoever said “never meet your heroes” clearly never met Chaka Khan. I’ve learnt how important community, activism, love and care are to her so these ideas, along with brilliant music, will be the foundation of Meltdown. I can’t believe we get to celebrate 50 years of her legendary career together. Imagine ten nights of her fabulousness, wicked sense of humour and iconic genre-defying music spread across the Southbank Centre. I personally can’t wait!”

Mark Ball, Artistic Director, Southbank Centre added: “The Southbank Centre was built for the nation’s enjoyment and our aim is to be the most inclusive and expressive space for our audiences. Meltdown, which takes over all of our spaces across the site truly brings that ambition to life and holds a special place in our hearts. It’s a privilege to welcome icon Chaka Khan to curate the 29th edition of the festival; as an artist, activist and change-maker, her musical legacy has impacted generations and we can’t wait to work with her to create another unforgettable Meltdown.”

The first names for Chaka Khan’s Meltdown will be revealed in the spring.

Christine and the Queens was the curator for the 2023 series.

