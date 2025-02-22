Chaka Khan To Play Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland in April - Noise11.com

R&B legend Chaka Khan will perform shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland around Easter.
Before going solo the 10 time Grammy Award winning singer was the singer for Rufus. With Rufus she had hits with ‘Tell Me Something Good’, ‘You Got The Love’, ‘Once We Get Started’ and ‘Sweet Thing’.
Chaka Khan released her debut solo album ‘Chaka’ in 1978. Her hit song was ‘I’m Every Woman’.
For her fifth album she chose Prince’s ‘I Feel For You’ as the title track. Chaka’s recording featured Stevie Wonder on harmonica.
CHAKA KHAN
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2025
The Civic, Auckland Wednesday, April 16
Palais, Melbourne Friday, April 18
Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney Tuesday, April 22
https://www.livenation.com.au/chaka-khan-tickets-adp3794
