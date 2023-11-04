 Chaka Khan’s Latest Release Is A Fragrance - Noise11.com

Chaka Khan's debut fragrance, Chaka by Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan’s Latest Release Is A Fragrance

by Paul Cashmere on November 4, 2023

in News

10 times Grammy Awards winner Chaka Khan is the latest celeb to launch a fragrance.

“This fragrance is more than just a scent – it’s a journey of music, passion and soul. Every note is lovingly made, inspired by the songs and memories we’ve shared,” says Chaka. “As you wear it, it’s my wish to uplift your spirit, empowering you to shine, whether you’re sharing a quiet time or out on the town. We’re all rockstars. Here’s to celebrating the power within each of us. With all my love, Chaka.

The fragrance will be available from November 15, 2023 ranging in price from $35.00 to $90.00.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Paul McCartney Got Back 2023
Paul McCartney Plays His Last Show of his Australian Tour

A wise old man once said, “And in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make”. Sir Paul McCartney has completed his Australian tour with the final show in Queensland on the Gold Coast on Saturday night.

12 hours ago
Queen, Noise11, Photo
Freddie Mercury Liked Somebody To Love more than Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody has once again been named the greatest song of all time by over 6,500 Greatest Hits Radio listeners – the biggest number of votes in the annual countdown ever.

1 day ago
Billy Joel Sets A Date For His Final Madison Square Garden Residency

Billy Joel has announced his final Madison Square Garden residency show.

1 day ago
Cher Christmas
Cher To Perform At Macy’s Day Parade

Cher has been added to the list of stars set to perform at the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

3 days ago
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Steven Tyler Accused A Second Time For Sexual Assault

A second woman has accused Steven Tyler of sexual assault.

3 days ago
Glenn Tilbrook, noise11, melbourne
Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Is The First 2023 Season Live From Daryl’s House Guest

Daryl Hall’s first guest for the new season of Live From Daryl’s House is Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze.

3 days ago
Donald Fagen and Steely Dan photo by Ros O'Gorman
Tedeschi Trucks Replace Steely Dan On Eagles Tour

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, The Tedeschi Trucks Band, have replaced Steely Dan on the Eagles US tour because Donald Fagen has fallen ill.

3 days ago