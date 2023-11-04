Chaka Khan’s Latest Release Is A Fragrance - Noise11.com

10 times Grammy Awards winner Chaka Khan is the latest celeb to launch a fragrance.

“This fragrance is more than just a scent – it’s a journey of music, passion and soul. Every note is lovingly made, inspired by the songs and memories we’ve shared,” says Chaka. “As you wear it, it’s my wish to uplift your spirit, empowering you to shine, whether you’re sharing a quiet time or out on the town. We’re all rockstars. Here’s to celebrating the power within each of us. With all my love, Chaka.

The fragrance will be available from November 15, 2023 ranging in price from $35.00 to $90.00.

