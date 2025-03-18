 Channel 10 Has A Massive Fail With First Sam Pang Tonight Show - Noise11.com
Sam Pang Tonight

Sam Pang Tonight

Channel 10 Has A Massive Fail With First Sam Pang Tonight Show

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2025

in News

I cannot believe Channel 10 got the first Sam Pang Tonight show so wrong. The lighting was bad, the sets look they were second hand throwaways from Sky News, the Titles looked they were done in Microsoft Word and the room looked like it was shot in a spare office.

Even though the show had a studio audience, canned laughter was overused which oversold the punchlines.

Sidekick Dave Thornton and host Sam Pang had uncomfortable banter. While the show feature legendary Australian actor Jack Thompson as the first guest, Jack had no context for being there. He looked dishevelled, he slouched, and while the intent may have been to pay tribute to his brilliant career, Pang saying “we won’t talk about your health” only drew focus to Jack’s health.

The second guest Dr Emma West also served no purpose. The odd segment about asking her about how realistic medical scenes in movies was missed the demographic by decades. Why use scenes from 20/30 years ago for a 2025 show that is meant to be about today? Same with the ‘Yesterday’s News Tonight’ segment, featuring a strange 1979 new item with a reported naked in bed with two naked women talking about a cookbook. They found the journo and the author who gave some stilted pre-recorded comment that felt like both were first takes. It was bizarre logic to include.

Sam Pang Tonight felt like it was put together by interns. Some stupid segment featured Grant Denyer falling into a Christmas tree (in March?). The set was so claustrophobic that you could see shadows of Pang and Thornton which was forgivable in The Adventures of Superman in 1952 but even that show fixed that issue by 1953.

The show started off okay with a humourous segment featuring Paul Kelly but then … no more Paul Kelly. In fact, there was no musical guest. If you have access to Paul Kelly, then give the audience a Paul Kelly performance. He is too culturally important in Australia to be used as the butt of a comedy segment.

It has been a long time since Australia has had a Tonight Show. Was the last one with Rove (2000-2009)?

Sam Pang has the credentials. His celebrated career in radio and television qualifies him for the show. But please, Channel 10, get rid of the amateurs producing, directing and writing this rubbish. Sam pang can certainly make a Tonight Show work, but not when he is surrounded by incompetent crew.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Little Birdy
Little Birdy Set 21st Anniversary Tour of BigBigLove Debut

Little Birdy released their debut album ‘BigBigLove’ on 4 October 2004. In June 2025 they will reform for the 21st anniversary of the release for the national ‘BigBigLove tour’.

11 hours ago
Michael Paynter and Mahalia Barnes in Jesus Christ Superstar photo by Jeff Busby
Michael Paynter, Mahalia Barnes, Javon King Modernise Jesus Christ Superstar for 2025

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera classic ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ first rpremiered as a studio album in 1970 and first staged on Broadway in New York in 1971. The show has rarely been out of production somewhere in the world in the past 54 years. For 2025, its Australia’s turn again for yet another run of the Webber/Rice masterpiece with excellent casting and upgraded stage sets and costume designs.

1 day ago
Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Cat Empire To Perform Free Concert In Melbourne On Saturday

The Cat Empire will perform a free concert of Federation Square in Melbourne on Saturday 22 March to launch the new album ‘Bird of Paradise’.

1 day ago
360 photo by Michelle G Hunder
360 To Release First Album in Eight Years

Melbourne rapper 360 has reactivated for his first album since 2017’s ‘Vintage Modern’. ‘Out of the Blue’ will be 360’s first album in eight years.

1 day ago
Mondo Rock photo by Ros O'Gorman noise11.com, music news
Ross Wilson Passes 150 Shows For 50th Anniversary Tour

Ross Wilson’s 50 Years of Hits tour is turning into the Australia equivalent of Bob Dylan’s Never Ending tour.

1 day ago
Paul Hester
‘Hessie A Tribute To Paul Hester’ Mini-Doco to Premiere on 26 March 2025

‘Hessie’, mini-documentary tribute to the late Split Enz/Crowded House drummer Paul Hester, will premiere on 26 March 2025 to mark the 20th anniversary of Paul’s passing.

2 days ago
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
SXSW Announce the 2025 Winners of the Grulke Prize

With the conclusion of the SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas for 2025, the Grulke Prize winners have been announced.

2 days ago