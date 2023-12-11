Cheap Trick and The Angels Pair Up For A Stack of Red Hot Summer Sideshows - Noise11.com

Cheap Trick and The Angels will pair off for a series of sideshows as well as their Red Hot Summer dates in 2023.

New Cheap Trick and The Angels dates have been announced for:

Wednesday 28th February

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available at:

www.enmoretheatre.com.au

Thursday 29th February

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tickets available at:

www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Tuesday 5th March

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tickets available at:

www.anitastheatre.com.au

Thursday 7th March

Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Tickets available at:

www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Wednesday 13th March

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Tickets available at:

www.palaistheatre.com.au

Thursday 14th March

Costa Hall, Geelong VIC

Ticket available at:

www.geelongartscentre.org.au

Pre-sale for all shows:

Wednesday December 13th (12pm local time) to Thursday December 14th(11am local time)

General Public on-sale for all shows:

Thursday, 14th December (12.00pm local time)

Cheap Trick and The Angels will be touring Australia in 2024 for the Red Hot Summer tour with Suzi Quatro, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE

Saturday 24th February 2024

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024

Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*

*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024

Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,

The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish

*This is an 18-plus show*

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATE

Fremantle Prison, Perth WA

Thursday 21st March 2024

Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK & THE ANGELS

*This is an 18-plus show and not part of Red Hot Summer Tour*

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

