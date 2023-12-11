 Cheap Trick and The Angels Pair Up For A Stack of Red Hot Summer Sideshows - Noise11.com
Rick Nielsen photo Ros O'Gorman, noise11

Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cheap Trick and The Angels Pair Up For A Stack of Red Hot Summer Sideshows

by Paul Cashmere on December 11, 2023

in News

Cheap Trick and The Angels will pair off for a series of sideshows as well as their Red Hot Summer dates in 2023.

New Cheap Trick and The Angels dates have been announced for:

Wednesday 28th February
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available at:
www.enmoretheatre.com.au

Thursday 29th February
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available at:
www.civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Tuesday 5th March
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available at:
www.anitastheatre.com.au

Thursday 7th March
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available at:
www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Wednesday 13th March
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Tickets available at:
www.palaistheatre.com.au

Thursday 14th March
Costa Hall, Geelong VIC
Ticket available at:
www.geelongartscentre.org.au

Pre-sale for all shows:
Wednesday December 13th (12pm local time) to Thursday December 14th(11am local time)

General Public on-sale for all shows:
Thursday, 14th December (12.00pm local time)
Cheap Trick and The Angels will be touring Australia in 2024 for the Red Hot Summer tour with Suzi Quatro, Jon Stevens, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES – SERIES THREE
Saturday 24th February 2024
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Sunday 25th February 2024
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 2nd March 2024
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 3rd March 2024
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 9th March 2024
Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 10th March 2024
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island QLD
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Saturday 16th March 2024
Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years receive free entry and must be in attendance with paying adult*

Sunday 17th March 2024
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*All patrons under 18 must be accompanied by an adult*
*Children under 6 years of age are granted free entry*

Saturday 23rd March 2024
Seppeltsfield Wines, Seppeltsfield SA
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK, Jon Stevens, The Angels, Baby Animals,
The Screaming Jets & Chocolate Starfish
*This is an 18-plus show*

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

ADDITIONAL TOUR DATE
Fremantle Prison, Perth WA
Thursday 21st March 2024
Featuring SUZI QUATRO, CHEAP TRICK & THE ANGELS
*This is an 18-plus show and not part of Red Hot Summer Tour*

Noise11.com

