Check Out Jarvis Cocker 'Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven' - Noise11.com

Jarvis Cocker has contributed new music to the new movie ‘Asteroid City’ by Wes Anderson.

Anderson’s movies include The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch.

Check out this piece from Jarvis Cocker and Sue Jorge.

Associated Performer, Vocals, Guitar: Rupert Freind

Producer: Richard Hawley

Associated Performer, Vocals, Unknown, Other: Jarvis Cocker

Associated Performer, Guitar, Vocals: Seu Jorge

Associated Performer, Bass, Vocals: Perè Mallén

Associated Performer, Vocals: Preston George Mota

Studio Personnel, Mixer: Chris Scarabosio

Associated Performer, Banjo, Vocals: Jean Yves Lozac’h

Composer Lyricist: Jarvis Cocker

Composer Lyricist: Richard Hawley

Another Cocker song “You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep” is also on the soundtrack.

Asteroid City will be in cinemas this week (June 25, 2023). The movie takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

