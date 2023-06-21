 Check Out Jarvis Cocker 'Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven' - Noise11.com
Jarvis Cocker: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Check Out Jarvis Cocker ‘Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven’

by Paul Cashmere on June 21, 2023

in News

Jarvis Cocker has contributed new music to the new movie ‘Asteroid City’ by Wes Anderson.

Anderson’s movies include The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr Fox, The Grand Budapest Hotel and The French Dispatch.

Check out this piece from Jarvis Cocker and Sue Jorge.

Associated Performer, Vocals, Guitar: Rupert Freind
Producer: Richard Hawley
Associated Performer, Vocals, Unknown, Other: Jarvis Cocker
Associated Performer, Guitar, Vocals: Seu Jorge
Associated Performer, Bass, Vocals: Perè Mallén
Associated Performer, Vocals: Preston George Mota
Studio Personnel, Mixer: Chris Scarabosio
Associated Performer, Banjo, Vocals: Jean Yves Lozac’h
Composer Lyricist: Jarvis Cocker
Composer Lyricist: Richard Hawley

Another Cocker song “You Can’t Wake Up If You Don’t Fall Asleep” is also on the soundtrack.

Asteroid City will be in cinemas this week (June 25, 2023). The movie takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. Synopsis: The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.

Noise11.com

