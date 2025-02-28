 Check Out New Meanies Music ‘Zamboni’ and 'I Agree' - Noise11.com
The Meanies

Check Out New Meanies Music ‘Zamboni’ and ‘I Agree’

by Paul Cashmere on February 28, 2025

in News

The Meanies have released their first new music since 2020.

Link Meanie says, “the darkest side of pragmatism in politics. Imagine an outrageous, hypothetical situation as a politician where you support and defend a pathologically lying, hate mongering, rapist conman and then justifying it to your children knowing full well that you lack any real conviction.”

Check out ‘Zamboni’ recorded at PBS FM in Melbourne.

The single ‘Zamboni’ backed with ‘I Agree’ was recorded at Audrey Studios, Coburg by Craig Pilkington.

As for ‘I Agree’ Link says “This is about those people who want to throw the baby out with the bathwater; politically speaking that is. No babies were harmed in the making of this statement.”

The Meanie will play a hometown gig in Melbourne on 29 March at the Evelyn Hotel in Fitzroy.

