Check Out Pre-Crowded House When They Were The Mullanes - Noise11.com

For a brief time before Crowded House became Crowded House they were known as The Mullanes.

With thanks to Peter Green, Here are The Mullanes from 31 May 1985 at the Bankstown Sports Centre in Sydney performing ‘Now You’re Getting Somewhere’.

During the final Split Enz tour of 1984, Neil Finn and Paul Hester decided to start a new band after Enz ended. The Mullanes formed in early 1985 with Finn, Hester, Nick Seymour and Craig Hooper of The Reels. US record labels Capitol Records didn’t like the name so they became Crowded House.

Hooper left the band before the first album was recorded.

Those May 1985 Australian shows under the name The Mullanes previewed a lot of what was to come.

‘Now You’re Getting Somewhere’ made the debut album released in September 1986.

Here is a setlist from Townsville, 26 May 1985. Four songs from the debut album released over a year later were played at the show.

Recurring Dream

Can’t Carry On (from Crowded House, 1986)

Oblivion

One Step Ahead (from Split Enz, Time and Tide, 1982)

Breakin’ My Back (from Split Enz, See Ya Round, 1984)

Return (The Reels song)

That’s What I Call Love (from Crowded House, 1986)

We Go Again It’s Time To Make Decisions

Hello Sandy Allen (from Split Enz, Time and Tide, 1982)

Does Anyone Understand My Girlfriend

Not Fade Away (The Crickets cover)

Rawhide (Snippet)

Walking on the Spot

Love You Till the Day I Die (from Crowded House, 1986)

Now We’re Getting Somewhere (from Crowded House, 1986)

This Is Massive (from Split Enz, See Ya Round, 1984)

