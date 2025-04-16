 Check Out Pre-Crowded House When They Were The Mullanes - Noise11.com
Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Crowded House perform at Rod Laver Arena 10 December 2024 photo by Winston Robinson

Check Out Pre-Crowded House When They Were The Mullanes

by Paul Cashmere on April 16, 2025

in News

For a brief time before Crowded House became Crowded House they were known as The Mullanes.

With thanks to Peter Green, Here are The Mullanes from 31 May 1985 at the Bankstown Sports Centre in Sydney performing ‘Now You’re Getting Somewhere’.

During the final Split Enz tour of 1984, Neil Finn and Paul Hester decided to start a new band after Enz ended. The Mullanes formed in early 1985 with Finn, Hester, Nick Seymour and Craig Hooper of The Reels. US record labels Capitol Records didn’t like the name so they became Crowded House.

Hooper left the band before the first album was recorded.

Those May 1985 Australian shows under the name The Mullanes previewed a lot of what was to come.

‘Now You’re Getting Somewhere’ made the debut album released in September 1986.

Here is a setlist from Townsville, 26 May 1985. Four songs from the debut album released over a year later were played at the show.

Recurring Dream
Can’t Carry On (from Crowded House, 1986)
Oblivion
One Step Ahead (from Split Enz, Time and Tide, 1982)
Breakin’ My Back (from Split Enz, See Ya Round, 1984)
Return (The Reels song)
That’s What I Call Love (from Crowded House, 1986)
We Go Again It’s Time To Make Decisions
Hello Sandy Allen (from Split Enz, Time and Tide, 1982)
Does Anyone Understand My Girlfriend
Not Fade Away (The Crickets cover)
Rawhide (Snippet)
Walking on the Spot
Love You Till the Day I Die (from Crowded House, 1986)
Now We’re Getting Somewhere (from Crowded House, 1986)
This Is Massive (from Split Enz, See Ya Round, 1984)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lucinda Williams at Bluesfest Melbourne photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Lucinda Williams Replaces Jason Isbell For Paul Kelly Tour

Bad news for Jason Isbell fans. Jason is off the Paul Kelly Australian and New Zealand tour in August and September. The good news is Lucinda Williams has replaced him.

1 day ago
Tommy Emmanuel, the 2025 Noise11 interview
Tommy Emmanuel and George Benson Are Making An Album Together

Grammy Award winning Australian guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and Grammy Award winning American guitarist George Benson are making an album together.

1 day ago
Bryan Adams Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bryan Adams Reveals What Happened In The Summer of 69 Happened in 1970

Bryan Adams has opened up about why lockdown was a ‘lifesaver’ for him and his family, as well as the experience of getting half his songs rejected for the musical Pretty Woman - in a new podcast from the charity where he’s an ambassador, Help Musicians, released today.

1 day ago
MONSTR MTV Unplugged
Aussie Supergroup MONSTR Forms for The Best of MTV Unplugged

MONSTR is a new Australian supergroup featuring members of The Screaming Jets, The Superjesus, Drgan and Taxiride coming together to recreate The Best of MTV Unplugged.

2 days ago
Chaka Khan supplied photo by Nick Nelson
Chaka Khan To Release Album Recorded With Prince

In 1984 Chaka Khan had a hit with the Prince song ‘I Feel For You’. What you might not know is that in 1998 Chaka Khan recorded a complete album with Prince but it was never released … until now.

5 days ago
Suzanne Vega
Suzanne Vega Channels Bob Dylan ‘I Want You’ for ‘Chambermaid’

The new Suzanne Vega song ‘Chambermaid’ is based on Bob Dylan’s ‘I Want You’.

5 days ago
Christopher Cross at SXSW 2012
Christopher Cross Was Once Asked To Play On A Steely Dan Album But Didn’t

Christopher Cross almost got to play on Steely Dan’s ‘Gaucho’ album but didn’t.

April 9, 2025