Check Out The New KISS Video Of Last Ever Show - Noise11.com

Kiss in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Gene Simmons of KISS in Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman

Check Out The New KISS Video Of Last Ever Show

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2024

in News

KISS have posted a 20 minute video recapped the band’s last ever show.

KISS posted, “One year ago, today – December 2, 2023 – The last KISS Tour ever reached The End Of The Road with one final epic performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City! Re-live the magic of that night with this awesome MSG concert recap!”

KISS Setlist New York, 2 December 2023

Detroit Rock City (from Destroyer, 1976)
Shout It Out Loud (from Destroyer, 1976)
Deuce (from Kiss, 1974)
War Machine (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Heaven’s on Fire (from Animalize, 1984)
I Love It Loud (from Creatures of the Night, 1982)
Say Yeah (from Sonic Boom, 2009)
Cold Gin (from Kiss, 1974)
Guitar solo
Lick It Up (from Lick It Up, 1983)
Calling Dr. Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Makin Love (from Rock and Roll Over, 1976)
Psycho Circus (from Psycho Circus, 1998)
Drum Solo
100,000 Years (from Kiss, 1974)
Bass Solo
God of Thunder (from Destroyer, 1976)
Love Gun (from Love Gun, 1976)
I Was Made for Lovin’ You (from Dynasty, 1979)
Black Diamond (from Kiss, 1974)

Encore:
Beth (from Destroyer, 1976)
Do You Love Me (from Destroyer, 1976)
Rock and Roll All Nite (from Dressed To Kill, 1974)

