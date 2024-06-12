 Check Out The New Myles Kennedy Song ‘Say What You Will’ - Noise11.com
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy

Check Out The New Myles Kennedy Song ‘Say What You Will’

by Paul Cashmere on June 12, 2024

in News

For Slash and the Conspirators and Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy will release his third solo album ‘The Art of Letting Go’ in October and the song ‘Say What You Will’ is out now.

The video by Gorsy De St Jeor tells the story of a bullied school kid with Kennedy playing one of the teachers.

The Art Of Letting Go track listing:
1. The Art Of Letting Go
2. Say What You Will
3. Mr. Downside
4. Miss You When You’re Gone
5. Behind The Veil
6. Saving Face
7. Eternal Lullaby
8. Nothing More To Gain
9. Dead To Rights
10. How The Story Ends

The Art of Letting Go will be released on 11 October. Kennedy has tour dates through to Feb 2025.

EUROPE – With Devin Townsend, Cardinal Black and Black River Delta at select dates
10.27.24 – GER. Hamburg – Grünspan
10.28.24 – DEN. Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
10.30.24 – SWE. Gothenburg – Valand
11.1.24 – SWE. Stockholm – Debasser
11.2.24 – NOR. Oslo – John Dee
11.5.24 – GER. Berling – Columbia Theater
11.7.24 – POL. Warsaw – Club Progresja
11.8.24 – CZE. Prague – Palace Akropolis
11.10.24 – HUN. Budapest – Akvariuim Klub
11.11.24 – AUT. Vienna – Arena
11.13.24 – ITA. Milan – Alcatraz
11.14.24 – SWI. Zurich, X-TRA
11.16.24 – GER. Munich – Technikum
11.17.24 – LUX. Luxembourg – Rockhal Club
11.19.24 – GER. Frankfurt – Zoom
11.20.24 – HOL. Tilburg – 013
11.22.24 – GER. Cologne – Kantine
11.23.24 – FRA, Paris – Le Cabaret Sauvage
11.25.24 – SCO. Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanizers
11.27.24 – ENG. Manchester – Academy
11.29.24 – ENG. Nottingham – Rock City
11.30.24 – ENG. Birmingham – 02 Academy
12.2.24 – WAL. Cardiff – Great Hall
12.3.24 – ENG. London – Kentish Town Forum
12.5.24 – IRE, Dublin – The Academy
12.6.24 – N. IRE, Belfast – Limelight

USA – with Tim Montana
1.17.25 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
1.18.25 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
1.21.25 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop
1.22.25 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall
1.24.25 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun
1.25.25 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
1.27.25 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
1.28.25 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony
1.30.25 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
1.31.25 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
2.02.25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
2.03.25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
2.05.25 – Destin, FL – Club LA
2.07.25 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
2.08.25 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
2.11.25 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
2.12.25 – Denver, CO – Summit
2.14.25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
2.16.25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
2.18.25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
2.20.25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
2.21.25 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory – Spokane

