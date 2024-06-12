Check Out The New Myles Kennedy Song ‘Say What You Will’ - Noise11.com

For Slash and the Conspirators and Alter Bridge singer Myles Kennedy will release his third solo album ‘The Art of Letting Go’ in October and the song ‘Say What You Will’ is out now.

The video by Gorsy De St Jeor tells the story of a bullied school kid with Kennedy playing one of the teachers.

The Art Of Letting Go track listing:

1. The Art Of Letting Go

2. Say What You Will

3. Mr. Downside

4. Miss You When You’re Gone

5. Behind The Veil

6. Saving Face

7. Eternal Lullaby

8. Nothing More To Gain

9. Dead To Rights

10. How The Story Ends

The Art of Letting Go will be released on 11 October. Kennedy has tour dates through to Feb 2025.

EUROPE – With Devin Townsend, Cardinal Black and Black River Delta at select dates

10.27.24 – GER. Hamburg – Grünspan

10.28.24 – DEN. Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

10.30.24 – SWE. Gothenburg – Valand

11.1.24 – SWE. Stockholm – Debasser

11.2.24 – NOR. Oslo – John Dee

11.5.24 – GER. Berling – Columbia Theater

11.7.24 – POL. Warsaw – Club Progresja

11.8.24 – CZE. Prague – Palace Akropolis

11.10.24 – HUN. Budapest – Akvariuim Klub

11.11.24 – AUT. Vienna – Arena

11.13.24 – ITA. Milan – Alcatraz

11.14.24 – SWI. Zurich, X-TRA

11.16.24 – GER. Munich – Technikum

11.17.24 – LUX. Luxembourg – Rockhal Club

11.19.24 – GER. Frankfurt – Zoom

11.20.24 – HOL. Tilburg – 013

11.22.24 – GER. Cologne – Kantine

11.23.24 – FRA, Paris – Le Cabaret Sauvage

11.25.24 – SCO. Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanizers

11.27.24 – ENG. Manchester – Academy

11.29.24 – ENG. Nottingham – Rock City

11.30.24 – ENG. Birmingham – 02 Academy

12.2.24 – WAL. Cardiff – Great Hall

12.3.24 – ENG. London – Kentish Town Forum

12.5.24 – IRE, Dublin – The Academy

12.6.24 – N. IRE, Belfast – Limelight

USA – with Tim Montana

1.17.25 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

1.18.25 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

1.21.25 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop

1.22.25 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

1.24.25 – Uncasville, CT – Wolf Den at Mohegan Sun

1.25.25 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

1.27.25 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

1.28.25 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

1.30.25 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

1.31.25 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

2.02.25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

2.03.25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

2.05.25 – Destin, FL – Club LA

2.07.25 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

2.08.25 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

2.11.25 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

2.12.25 – Denver, CO – Summit

2.14.25 – Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

2.16.25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

2.18.25 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

2.20.25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

2.21.25 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory – Spokane

