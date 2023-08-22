 Check Out Zak Starkey’s New Supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos - Noise11.com
Check Out Zak Starkey’s New Supergroup Mantra of the Cosmos

by Paul Cashmere on August 22, 2023

in News

Zak Starkey and his wife Sharna (aka Sshh) have put together a very cool project with Shaun Ryder and Bez of Happy Mondays, Andy Bell of Oasis and Brix Smith of The Fall called Mantra of the Cosmos.

Mantra of the Cosmos made their official live debut recently at Glastonbury and now there is new music with ‘X (Wot You Saying?).

‘X’ is the nickname Shaun Ryder had at school. The new song was written by Shaun Ryder and Andy Bell with Zak on production duties.

Zak says the track is “a brilliant allegorical lyric by Britain’s Bob Dylan & velvety underground drone from Andy Bell.”

‘X (Why You Saying?) is the second Mantra of the Cosmos song following ‘Gorilla Guerilla’ in June.

Zak Starkey did his apprenticeship in his dad’s band ‘Ringo Starr & The All-Starr Band’ from 1992 to 1995. From 1996 Zak has been the drummer for The Who live making him the longest serving drummer for The Who, longer than Keith Moon (14 years) and Kenney Jones (8 non-consecutive years). He also played on four tracks on the last album for The Who ‘Who’ in 2019.

Zak also drummed for Oasis from 2004 to 2008, Johnny Marr from 2000 to 2003, The Lightning Seeds from 1997 to 2000 and John Entwhistle’s solo band from 19856 to 1997.

