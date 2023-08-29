Chemical Brothers To Play Sydney, Brisbane and Geelong in February and March - Noise11.com

The Chemical Brothers will be back in Australia on February and March 2024 for shows in Brisbane and Sydney as well as A Day On The Green for Victoria in Geelong.
The Chemical Brothers were last in Australia in November 2019. The 2024 tour sets up the release of the new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’.
The Presets, Anna Lunoe and James Holroyd will open the shows.
THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS
With special guest DJs: The Presets DJ Set (Sydney & Geelong), Anna Lunoe (all shows) and James Holroyd (all shows)
AUSTRALIA TOUR
FEBRUARY & MARCH 2024
FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/thechemicalbrothers
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 6 September (2pm AEST)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)
Tuesday 27 February
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
18+
Special guests DJs, Anna Lunoe & James Holroyd
On sale: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 29 February
Sydney Showground | Sydney, NSW
18+
Special guest DJs, The Presets (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe & James Holroyd
On sale: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)
Saturday 2 March
Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*
a day on the green
Lic. All Ages
Special guest DJs, The Presets (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe & James Holroyd
On sale: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)
ticketmaster.com.au
*Not a Frontier Touring show
For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au