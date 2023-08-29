Chemical Brothers To Play Sydney, Brisbane and Geelong in February and March - Noise11.com

The Chemical Brothers will be back in Australia on February and March 2024 for shows in Brisbane and Sydney as well as A Day On The Green for Victoria in Geelong.

The Chemical Brothers were last in Australia in November 2019. The 2024 tour sets up the release of the new album ‘For That Beautiful Feeling’.

The Presets, Anna Lunoe and James Holroyd will open the shows.

The Presets

Anna Lunoe

THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS

With special guest DJs: The Presets DJ Set (Sydney & Geelong), Anna Lunoe (all shows) and James Holroyd (all shows)

AUSTRALIA TOUR

FEBRUARY & MARCH 2024



FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/thechemicalbrothers

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 6 September (2pm AEST)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Begins: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)

Tuesday 27 February

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

18+

Special guests DJs, Anna Lunoe & James Holroyd

On sale: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 29 February

Sydney Showground | Sydney, NSW

18+

Special guest DJs, The Presets (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe & James Holroyd

On sale: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)

Saturday 2 March

Mt Duneed Estate | Geelong, VIC*

a day on the green

Lic. All Ages

Special guest DJs, The Presets (DJ Set), Anna Lunoe & James Holroyd

On sale: Friday 8 September (1pm AEST)

ticketmaster.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

For further information, visit: adayonthegreen.com.au

