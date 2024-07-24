Cher Announces Two Part Memoir - Noise11.com

Cher has announced that she will release a two-part memoir.

Cher will finally be releasing a memoir in which she will reveal “intimate” details of her life.

A description from HarperCollins Publishers reads, “After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail.”

The memoir will be published in two parts, with the first part, entitled Cher: The Memoir, Part One, being released on 19 November and the second following in 2025.

According to the description, the first part will focus on the I Got You Babe singer’s early years, including her “complicated relationship” with then-husband Sonny Bono.

The memoir will feature Cher’s “trademark honesty and humor” and detail her journey to become a chart-topping artist.

Late last year, the Believe hitmaker admitted she had delayed the release of her long-awaited memoir because she felt uncomfortable about revealing certain details.

“I just totally chickened out because I guess I was, I don’t know what I was, I was just totally chickening out,” she confessed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t put in some things that need to be in and they’re not comfortable, but they need to be in. So I have to go back and man up.”

Cher first announced she was writing an autobiography in December 2018, telling fans it would be released in 2020, with a film biopic to follow.

In a separate interview on The Graham Norton Show, the singer revealed she was also struggling to make the biopic.

“It is the hardest thing,” she said. “I have lived too long and done so much, it is very hard to cast, and we haven’t even finished the script.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here



Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE





Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

