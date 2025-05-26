 Cher Turned Down 'Hacks' Offer Three Times - Noise11.com
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Cher Turned Down ‘Hacks’ Offer Three Times

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2025

in News

Cher turned down the opportunity to guest star on the hit TV comedy Hacks three times.

The show’s co-creator, co-writer, co-director and actor Paul W. Downs has revealed that they wanted Cher to appear as herself in the series, which stars Jean Smart as comedian-turned-talk show host Deborah Vance.

“Well, one person in particular we asked to be on the show Seasons 1, 2 and 4 – and that person is Cher,” Downs said on a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Downs, who plays Deborah’s manager Jimmy, then explained that the creators went to major lengths to convince Cher after the singer’s team advised them to mention her ice cream brand Cherlato.

“So we wrote a commercial for Cherlato. Deborah (Jean Smart) was gonna go to the Cherlato factory, she was gonna taste all the Cherlato, she was gonna love the Cherlato, and then when it came down to shoot, we got a pass,” he continued.

“Now, people usually say, ‘I love the show, but respectfully, I don’t have time.’ Once, Javier Bardem said, ‘I cannot say yes right now,’ which is Spanish for ‘no.’ And so we said, ‘Is there any feedback? Can we change the script?’ And her manager said, ‘Well, this is the quote from Cher: I don’t want to do it.'”

The situation has been written into the series as the characters keep trying to get Cher on Deborah’s late-night talk show but she turns the offer down.

The current fourth season has featured many famous faces playing themselves, including Kimmel, Carol Burnett, Kristen Bell, Rosie O’Donnell, Seth Rogen, Kaia Gerber and Melissa Etheridge.



