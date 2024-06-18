Chocolate Starship Premiere New Song ‘The Candyman Blues’ - Noise11.com

Chocolate Starfish have taken ‘The Candy Man’, the Willie Wonka classic made famous by Sammy Davis Jr and turned it into the Blues Rock version ‘The Candyman Blues’.

The new quirky version of the classic happened this way according to lead singer Adam Thompson. ‘We had been playing around with The Candy Man in its traditional format as a bit of fun, as people often refer to me as ‘Mr Chocolate’. We were all feeling it wasn’t ‘Chocolate Starfish’ enough in its original style – it needed something else, but we weren’t sure what that was.’

It evolved on a road trip. ‘I was doing one of my long NT drives when it came to me that the song could be sung over the riffs to Roadhouse Blues,’ Adam recalls. ‘After that, the rock/theatrical pairing took shape.

Tim Henwood then put his production magic over it.

Chocolate Starfish 2024 is Adam Thompson (lead vocals), John Nixon (bass), Darren Danielson (drums), Norm Falvo (keyboard) and Zakk Zedras (guitar).

Here is the Sammy Davis Jr version:

And the Willie Wonka scene

THE BEST OF EVERYTHING:

30 YEARS OF CHOCOLATE STARFISH

2024 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Friday, 21 June 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday, 29 June 2024 – The Best of Everything,

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, 6 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Tivoli Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday, 12 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

The Events Centre, Caloundra QLD

Saturday, 13 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Twin Towns Showroom, Tweed Heads NSW

Friday, 19 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Norwood Concert Hall, Norwood SA

Saturday, 20 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC

Friday, 26 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Riverlinks Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC

Saturday, 27 July 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC

Friday, 2 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Country Club Showroom, Launceston TAS

SOLD OUT – Saturday, 3 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Wrest Point Showroom, Hobart TAS

Friday, 9 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

The Art House, Wyong NSW

Saturday, 10 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Friday, 23 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Astor Theatre Perth WA

Friday, 30 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

The Wedge PAC, Sale VIC

Saturday, 31 August 2024 – The Best of Everything,

West Gippsland Arts Centre, Warragul VIC

Friday, 6 September 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Wagga Wagga Civic Centre NSW

Saturday, 7 September 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

Friday, 13 September 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Swan Hill Town Hall, VIC

Saturday, 14 September 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Horsham Town Hall, VIC

SOLD OUT – Saturday, 5 October 2024 – The Best of Everything,

The Palms at Crown, Southbank VIC

NEW SHOW – Sunday, 6 October 2024 (3.00pm) – The Best of Everything,

The Palms at Crown, Southbank VIC

Friday, 11 October 2024 – The Best of Everything,

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Saturday, 12 0ctober 2024 – The Best of Everything,

The Playhouse, GAC, Geelong VIC

