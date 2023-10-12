Choirboys Plan A Year In Advance For Run To Paradise Tour - Noise11.com

Choirboys will head out for an Australian tour later this month (October, 2023) with dates already locked in for right through to 2024.

Choirboys began out of Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 1978 and Mark Gable is taking this one out for a few stories.

“They didn’t call it Pub Rock in those days, but we were there in the beginning and we’re still here now,” says singer Mark Gable.

“Put it down to hearsay – it’s our opinion, it’s what we saw, it’s what people told us and most of it is extremely funny and incredibly interesting. Some of the stories are so funny and just plain stupid because back then, we could do things that nobody else could do because it wasn’t a normal job. There were no rules”.

Dates are:

Saturday, October 28, 2023: Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre – WAGGA WAGGA, NSW

Saturday, April 6, 2024: Memorial Entertainment Centre – BATHURST, NSW

Saturday, May 11, 2024: Glasshouse – PORT MACQUARIE, NSW

Friday, May 24, 2024: Goulburn Performing Arts Centre – GOULBURN, NSW

Saturday, May 25, 2024: The B – Performing Arts Centre – QUEANBEYAN

Saturday, June 15, 2024: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre – NOWRA, NSW

Friday, August 16, 2024: Performing Arts Centre – WANGARATTA, VIC

Saturday, August 17, 2024: West Gippsland Arts Centre – WARRAGUL, VIC

Friday, September 13, 2024: Capital Theatre – BENDIGO, VIC

Saturday, September 14, 2024: Lighthouse Theatre – WARRNAMBOOL, VIC

Friday, October 11, 2024: The Events Centre – CALOUNDRA, QLD

Saturday, October 12, 2024: Redland Performing Arts Centre – REDLAND, QLD

