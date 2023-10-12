 Choirboys Plan A Year In Advance For Run To Paradise Tour - Noise11.com
Choirboys Plan A Year In Advance For Run To Paradise Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 12, 2023

in News

Choirboys will head out for an Australian tour later this month (October, 2023) with dates already locked in for right through to 2024.

Choirboys began out of Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 1978 and Mark Gable is taking this one out for a few stories.

“They didn’t call it Pub Rock in those days, but we were there in the beginning and we’re still here now,” says singer Mark Gable.

“Put it down to hearsay – it’s our opinion, it’s what we saw, it’s what people told us and most of it is extremely funny and incredibly interesting. Some of the stories are so funny and just plain stupid because back then, we could do things that nobody else could do because it wasn’t a normal job. There were no rules”.

Dates are:

Saturday, October 28, 2023: Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre – WAGGA WAGGA, NSW
Saturday, April 6, 2024: Memorial Entertainment Centre – BATHURST, NSW
Saturday, May 11, 2024: Glasshouse – PORT MACQUARIE, NSW
Friday, May 24, 2024: Goulburn Performing Arts Centre – GOULBURN, NSW
Saturday, May 25, 2024: The B – Performing Arts Centre – QUEANBEYAN
Saturday, June 15, 2024: Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre – NOWRA, NSW
Friday, August 16, 2024: Performing Arts Centre – WANGARATTA, VIC
Saturday, August 17, 2024: West Gippsland Arts Centre – WARRAGUL, VIC
Friday, September 13, 2024: Capital Theatre – BENDIGO, VIC
Saturday, September 14, 2024: Lighthouse Theatre – WARRNAMBOOL, VIC
Friday, October 11, 2024: The Events Centre – CALOUNDRA, QLD
Saturday, October 12, 2024: Redland Performing Arts Centre – REDLAND, QLD

