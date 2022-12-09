 Choirboys ‘Run To Paradise’ Gets A Makeover From Partiboi69 - Noise11.com
Choir Boys Mark Gable photo by Ros O'Gorman

Choir Boys Mark Gable photo by Ros O'Gorman

Choirboys ‘Run To Paradise’ Gets A Makeover From Partiboi69

by Paul Cashmere on December 9, 2022

in News

Choirboys classic rock hit ‘Run To Paradise’ has been given the dance treatment by Partyboi69.

The Choirboys’ Mark Gable loves it. “I love it, Partiboi69 has made it sound like a new song. First listen I thought ‘new song and new artist’ and for the first time in a long time, I found myself drift away to Run To Paradise”.

Partiboi69 concurs, adding “Nothing screams ice cold beer like a classic Aussie pub rock anthem. This summer I’m taking you directly from the pub to the club with an uplifting and emotional remake of an Australian cult classic. Fire up the doof sticks.”

Mark Gable co-wrote ‘Run To Paradise’ in 1987. It became a number three hit in Australia and the following year appeared on The Choirboys second album ‘Big Bad Noise’. The song also reached number 80 on the Billboard chart in the US and no 33 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

A Nick Skitz remixed appeared in 2004 and put the song back at number 16.

